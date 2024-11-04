Championship club announce five departures, including ex-Super League stalwart and Nigeria international

Barrow Raiders have announced the departures of five players, including ex-Super League stalwart Greg Burke and Nigeria international Mike Ogunwole.

Burke has more than 150 top-flight appearances on his CV having previously donned the shirts of Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls, Hull KR, Widnes Vikings and Salford Red Devils in Super League.

Now 31, the veteran forward has been with Barrow on a permanent basis for the last two seasons – featuring 35 times having already played one game on loan for the Raiders in 2022.

Hackney-born Ogunwole, a British Army soldier who represented Nigeria twice back in 2022, joined Barrow ahead of the 2024 campaign and made three appearances for Paul Crarey’s side.

He hadn’t previously played a game at senior level in the ‘professional’ section of the pyramid, but now has four appearances to his name having also featured once on loan for Workington Town.

Elsewhere, utility Max Clarke leaves Craven Park after just one season, playing 16 games for the Raiders as they finished 11th in the Championship.

Making his international bow for Wales last month, the back-rower/centre scored six tries during an injury-hit campaign.

Adam Jackson also moves on, with the half-back having spent circa a year-and-a-half with the Cumbrian outfit.

Officially signing a deal ahead of the season just gone, the playmaker made eight appearances during his time with Barrow and scored one try.

The Raiders’ departures list is rounded off by prop Ellis Gillam, who the club have confirmed has departed to pursue full-time opportunities within the game.

Ex-Rochdale Hornets and Whitehaven ace Gillam has been at Craven Park since 2022, scoring nine tries in 71 appearances. His next move remains unconfirmed as yet.

Barrow say they remain in negotiations with several existing members of their first-team squad, with updates on their future to be provided in due course.

