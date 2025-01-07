Young Salford forward Jamie Pye has joined Championship outfit Barrow Raiders on a season-long loan for the upcoming 2025 campaign, though the Red Devils do retain the right to recall him.

Super League side Salford have already entered into a dual-registration partnership with Barrow for 2025, so effectively, Pye could have spent the entire season up in Cumbria on that basis.

But an official season-long loan has been announced by the two clubs, with Pye returning to Craven Park having featured six times as a loanee for the Raiders in 2024.

Scoring his sole senior try to date, against Toulouse Olympique in September, the 22-year-old went on to make his first-team bow for Salford later that month in a Super League clash at Wigan Warriors.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Off-contract skipper Liam Farrell makes surprise admission on Wigan Warriors future

Salford Red Devils starlet makes Championship move for 2025

Pye has put pen to paper on his first professional deal at the Salford Community Stadium, and will be a full-time member of Paul Rowley’s squad in 2025, but – providing the loan goes to plan – will don a shirt for Barrow.

The terms of his loan allow him to play and train with both clubs, but he is restricted to play in one fixture per week.

And should Salford wish to recall him from the loan, they can do so at any point after the first two weeks – so towards the end of January.

Pye said: “I’m grateful to be back at Barrow. When the chance to return for the season came, I couldn’t say no.

“I wanted to come back to gain even more valuable experience that can put me in good stead for my return to Salford and the rest of my career.”

The prop played his part in Barrow’s 11th-place finish in the Championship last year under the tutelage of head coach Paul Crarey.

With Pye’s return for 2025 secured, Crarey added: “It’s great news for the club to be getting Jamie on a season-long loan.

“Jamie played for us last year until he was called up to play in Salford’s first-team against Wigan.

“His physical presence and power were a revelation last year, and we all saw the massive potential he has.

“We are all excited to play a part in Jamie’s development, and I’m thankful that my good friend Paul Rowley thinks we can help Jamie fulfil the expectations Salford have for him.

“It speaks volumes for us as a club that Paul and Salford trust us to help develop such an emerging talent.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: 2025 Challenge Cup – Round 3 draw details as Super League clubs enter competition