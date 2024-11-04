St Helens forward makes permanent Championship move following loan stint

St Helens youngster Brett Bailey has made a permanent move to Widnes Vikings for 2025 following his loan spell with the Championship outfit during the season just gone.

The 20-year-old didn’t make a first-team appearance during his time with Saints, but does have ten senior appearances to his name having featured on loan and/or dual-registration in both the second tier and League 1 in 2024.

Two of those appearances came on loan at hometown club Widnes, with three further games spent as the unused 18th man for the Vikings towards the end of the campaign.

And having impressed during his time with Allan Coleman’s side, the forward has earned himself a permanent contract, penning a one-year deal at the DCBL Stadium for 2025.

Having also played eight games for Saints’ reserves in 2024, Bailey’s other eight appearances at senior level last season came between Whitehaven, Swinton Lions and North Wales Crusaders.

After inking his deal for 2025 with Widnes, the youngster said: “I was buzzing to get the option to sign with my hometown club for 2025, I think we’re heading in a really positive direction.

“It’s a new challenge for me, I loved the environment last season and it’s something that I wanted to be part of again.

“I’m really looking forward to the 2025 season. I think we set a standard last season by reaching the playoffs and hopefully this year (2025) we can go even further.”

Finishing 5th, the Vikings competed in the Championship play-offs in the season just gone for the first time since their relegation from Super League in 2018.

Head coach Coleman added: “Brett Bailey is a good young player who has been in a Super League setup at St Helens.

“He’s a Widnes lad which is vital for me, to get Widnes lads playing in the jersey.

“He’s a player with a lot of potential, he’s got the build and all the abilities to be a really exciting addition.”

