Chad Townsend has held talks with NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs over the prospect of finishing his career in Australia, as a move to Super League appears to look less likely to happen.

Townsend has held talks with Catalans Dragons over the prospect of a move to England next year, in a deal that would represent a significant coup for the Dragons and for Super League.

Townsend is in the final year of his contract with North Queensland Cowboys and looks set to be on the move at the end of this season, which has alerted other clubs to his possible availability.

READ NEXT: Leeds Rhinos star makes Rohan Smith ‘let down’ admission and praises youngsters

But now, Canterbury have entered the race for his signature and have held talks with the half-back as they look to explore the possibility of a move for the player.

Orr’s agent, Chris Orr, insisted that Townsend still has plenty to offer clubs on both sides of the world.

“Having someone like Chad in your club provides another level of guidance and footy IQ to the team,” Orr told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Chad is playing some real quality football this season and achieving PBs at training, which is why he has attracted attention from multiple NRL and Super League clubs.

“Chad also has a real desire to increase his media experience as it is definitely where he sees himself working after his footy career, he is extremely creative and excited to connect with the rugby league audience.”

READ NEXT: England head coach Shaun Wane doubtful to make France trip after operation

LRL RECOMMENDS: David Armstrong scout report: what Leigh Leopards fans can expect from new signing