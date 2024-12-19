Castleford Tigers bring in Warrington Wolves loanee as new signing departs

Castleford Tigers have signed young prop Daniel Okoro on loan from Warrington Wolves, whilst new signing Kieran Hudson has left the club to pursue another opportunity.

Nigeria international Okoro linked up with the Tigers earlier this week – with a view to securing a season-long loan deal at the Jungle.

Okoro is a like-for-like replacement for fellow prop Hudson, who has left the club to pursue another opportunity after only returning to Castleford from Leeds earlier this pre-season.

“Unfortunately, the club can also confirm that Kieran Hudson has left the club by mutual consent,” a club press release read.

“After a long discussion with Kieran about his goals for the future and our ambitions for the squad, he expressed a desire to pursue his future with another club. We wish Kieran all the best for the next stage of his career.”

READ NEXT

👉 Kumuls star delivers ringing endorsement of the NRL’s new Papua New Guinea team

👉 Huddersfield Giants recruitment update as Luke Robinson delivers verdict on new signings

👉 Leigh Leopards’ outrageous potential 2025 line-up, including 5 overseas arrivals