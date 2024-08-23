Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard has revealed club co-captain Paul McShane will feature in the match-day squad for the first time since May in their clash with Warrington Wolves this weekend.

McShane was due to feature in their Magic Weekend fixture against Huddersfield Giants, but pulled out prior to the game. He has struggled with a hamstring injury this season, and has only featured six times in 2024, the last of which coming in the Fords’ 30-22 win over Hull FC in round 12.

Following the hooker’s return to full fitness, Lingard has said the former Man of Steel will make his return to action this week.

“He was in the 17 last week but pulled out the day before, but he’s back in the 17 this week. Hopefully it’s not groundhog day and he pulls out again before the game but he’s in the 17.”

READ MORE: Brad Arthur’s first words as new Leeds Rhinos future confirmed with contract length revealed

Super League debut for promising half-back

Elsewhere in the squad, Jenson Windley will make his Super League debut in the starting Tigers side, with Lingard confirming the academy player will start in the halves against Warrington.

“There will be a debut for Jenson Windley who’ll be playing in the halves. It’s something we’ve been talking about, bringing these younger players in, and it’s an exciting moment for him to make his debut and it’s going to be a good occasion. Hopefully he grabs it with both hands.”

“He’s deserved his call-up into the first team for this week. He’s played really well in the academy and the reserves and has been training with the first team for a while. Only having five games left it gives us an opportunity to try things out; like people in different positions and different combinations and that’s what we’ll be doing between now and the end of the season.”

Lingard also confirmed he comes into the squad for Rowan Milnes, meaning he will feature alongside Jacob Miller in the halves.

Luke Hooley shifting to centre

As Lingard alluded to, there will be some slightly experimental look to the Castleford Tigers squad this weekend, and none more-so than Luke Hooley, who will come into the centres for Corey Hall.

READ NEXT: Konrad Hurrell future update as St Helens coach makes transfer admission

Hooley has been starved of Super League game time following his switch to the Jungle from Leeds Rhinos this season, but has impressed on dual-registration duty with Batley Bulldogs. Despite his form though, he remains unable to displace Tex Hoy at fullback, but Lingard is keen to try him in the centres.

“Luke Hooley is going to come into that right centre for Corey Hall, we’re going to have a look at him there. We’re looking at players in different positions and different combinations. Luke has struggled to get in at fullback over Tex Hoy, so we’re going to have a look at him in the centres.”

“It might work out, it might now; but it’s something I think we need to look at. He’s looked alright in training there and he wants to play first team rugby, so he’s quite open and up for playing in a different position.”

MORE CASTLEFORD TIGERS: Castleford Tigers coach delivers recruitment update and hints at more new signings