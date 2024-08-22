Brad Arthur will remain at Leeds Rhinos in 2025 after agreeing an initial one-year contract extension to remain in Super League: and has not ruled out an even longer stay than that.

The Rhinos have convinced Arthur to extend his stay in England after what many have perceived to be a successful start to his time at AMT Headingley.

Arthur repeatedly insisted he would only stay in Super League if it was a situation that worked for all parties. And now, he has confirmed he will remain in 2025 – and has left the door ajar for a longer deal beyond next season, too.

He said: “Firstly, I would like to thank everyone at the club who have made me feel so at home in my short time here already. This is a very special club and I wanted to make sure I could play my part in taking us back to where we want to be.

“From the very outset, I have always been honest about my own personal situation and I am especially grateful to Ian Blease for the professional manner in all our planning that has been done.

“I said I would only stay if I felt I could make a difference. It is a big decision to move to the other side of the world, especially for my family.

“I feel an initial one year deal works well for all parties but I am sure we will continue to talk over the next twelve months and make the right decision for all of us about the future beyond that. Our focus now is on our immediate future starting with Catalans on Friday and fighting with everything we have to finish this season in the best possible manner.”

Leeds sporting director Ian Blease admitted he was thrilled to secure Arthur’s services for next year.

He said: “We are delighted to have secured Brad as our Head Coach for next season. In a short period, he has already made a big impact on our playing and coaching group and that will only continue over the coming months. From the moment I first spoke to Brad about becoming our coach for this season, he has been completely up front and honest with me.