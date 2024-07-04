Castleford Tigers dealt major blow with key man ruled out for the season

Castleford Tigers will be without Sam Wood for the rest of the season after he picked up a long-term injury while making his Test debut for England.

Wood has been the Tigers‘ standout performer this season, with his form in Super League being recognised by Shaun Wane, who handed Wood a first international call-up in last weekend’s mid-season international.

However, Wood suffered a shoulder injury during that game and now needs a reconstruction, meaning he will undergo surgery and miss the rest of the 2024 campaign.

“Unfortunately he is done for the year, he needs a reconstruction on his shoulder. As great as the international recognition was for Sam, it’s not been great news for us,” Craig Lingard said.

“He is going to be booked in for an op on his shoulder and he will be done. It’s massive news, he’s probably been our most consistent player this season, or one of our most consistent players – and he deservedly got that recognition playing for England but it’s bad news for us.

“Even in games when we weren’t performing too well, I thought Woody was one of the players who was always at the top of the tree. It was a real good boost for him to get that cap and hopefully it’s the first of many. But for us it’s a blow to lose him for this week and the rest of the season.

“He seems in as good a spirit as he possibly can be. It’s one of them where it’s good news, bad news. If he’d carried on playing through it could have been seven months, so the three-month it’s going to be is the best-case scenario. You’re trying to look at it with a glass half-full.

“He should be back for pre-season. I know it’s not ideal but he’ll be ready for next season.”

Josh Hodson had been pencilled in to replace Wood but he also suffered an injury in a reserves fixture last week – with Alex Mellor likely to fill in at centre on Friday night against St Helens. “It’s mix and make-do at the moment,” Lingard said.

Nixon Putt has a quad injury which will sideline him for several weeks, and Sam Hall is also set to miss the next three weeks. Meanwhile, Sylvester Namo has also suffered an injury in training which will put him on the shelf for a number of weeks.

