Castleford Tigers 2024 squad numbers: 11 new signings receive their jerseys, with 31 shirts handed out

Castleford Tigers have confirmed their squad numbers for 2024, with 11 new signings receiving their jerseys from head coach Craig Lingard.

The Tigers will have three Papua New Guinea internationals amongst their ranks for the upcoming season. Kumuls forwards Nixon Putt and Sylvester Namo have received numbers 17 and 21 respectively whilst hooker Liam Horne, who arrived midway through last season, will wear the number 14.

Meanwhile, full-back Luke Hooley has received the number one following his arrival from Super League neighbours Leeds Rhinos on a two-year contract, linking up with his former Batley coach Lingard at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Former St Helens utility back Josh Simm, who has returned to England following a year in the Queensland Cup with Wynnum Manly Seagulls, has been handed the number two shirt.

Outside-back Sam Wood and half-back Rowan Milnes, who have both joined Castleford from Hull KR, will wear numbers four and 16 respectively this season. Luis Johnson, another former Robin, has joined Castleford following a successful trial and has received the number 30.

Towering winger Innes Senior has linked up with the Tigers on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Giants in a deal that saw Elliot Wallis move the other way, with Ireland international Senior getting the five shirt.

Lingard has brought centre Josh Hodson (18) and forward Samy Kibula (26) from his former club Batley for 2024, with the pair keen to showcase their talents in Super League.

And there’ll be two Lebanon internationals at Cas in 2024 – new signing Elie El-Zakhem (11) and Charbel Tasipale (22).

Castleford Tigers 2024 squad numbers

1. Luke Hooley

2. Josh Simm

3. Jack Broadbent

4. Sam Wood

5. Innes Senior

6. Danny Richardson

7. Jacob Miller

8. Liam Watts

9. Paul McShane

10. George Lawler

11. Elie El-Zakhem

12. Alex Mellor

13. Joe Westerman

14. Liam Horne

15. George Griffin

16. Rowan Milnes

17. Nixon Putt

18. Josh Hodson

19. Sam Hall

20. Muizz Mustapha

21. Sylvester Namo

22. Charbel Tasipale

23. Jason Qareqare

24. Cain Robb

25. Brad Martin

26. Samy Kibula

27. Albert Vete

28. Will Tate

29. George Hill

30. Luis Johnson

31. Fletcher Rooney

