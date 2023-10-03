Castleford Tigers swoop for ex-St Helens back following stint in Australia: ‘I really want to prove to people what I can do’

Former St Helens outside-back Josh Simm has returned to Super League with Castleford Tigers on a two-year deal following a spell in Australia.

The 22-year-old has spent the 2023 campaign Down Under with Queensland Cup outfit Wynnum Manly Seagulls, scoring seven tries in 17 appearances.

Simm came through the ranks at St Helens, scoring seven tries in 19 games for his hometown club between 2019-2022, and enjoyed loan spells with Leigh and Hull FC.

After spending the year in Australia, Simm will return to England with Castleford, putting pen to paper on a deal with the Tigers until at least the end of 2025.

Simm said: “I’m absolutely buzzing, I really can’t wait.

“I left Saints last year and I wanted something new to challenge myself.

“I went over to Australia and really thrived over there so I’m excited to show people what I can do, I’ve got a lot of people to prove wrong so I’m excited.

“It’s brilliant and the full-time environment is going to help, I’ve had a good time in Australia and I’m excited to show people what I can do.”

Josh Simm: I really want to prove to people what I can do

Simm says he is keen to show everyone the best version of himself in Super League next season with the Tigers.

He added: “The Cas fans can expect full commitment, and 100 per cent effort in every game and I pride myself in being able to score from anywhere in attack.

“My defence has come on leaps and bounds over in Australia and I really want to prove to people what I can do.

“I left Saints under a bit of a cloud that I didn’t want in the Challenge Cup semi-final two years ago but I’m a whole different player now, a whole year wiser but I’ve loved it.”

