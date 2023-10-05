Castleford Tigers continue recruitment drive with signature of Leeds Rhinos full-back

Castleford Tigers have signed full-back Luke Hooley from fellow Super League club Leeds Rhinos on a two-year deal from 2024.

The 25-year-old linked up Super League giants Leeds ahead of last season from Championship side Batley Bulldogs, making eight appearances for Rohan Smith’s side.

Hooley, who came through the ranks at Bradford and Wakefield, will link up with his new club Castleford when pre-season training commences.

On joining the Tigers, Hooley said: “I’m buzzing it’s finally done and I can focus on a massive 2024 pre-season for me personally and can look forward to the season ahead.

“I’m always grateful to Leeds for my debut and eight games under my belt so now my goal is to nail down a weekly spot in a Super League team.”

Luke Hooley to reunite with Craig Lingard at Castleford

Hooley will link up with former Batley head coach Craig Lingard again at Castleford, where the latter is currently an assistant coach.

Former Dewsbury Moor junior Hooley spent three seasons playing under Lingard at Batley between 2020 and 2022, scoring 30 tries in 56 appearances.

Hooley also played 10 games for the Bulldogs on loan in 2023, featuring in their 1895 Cup final defeat at Wembley.

The full-back added: “He’s done a lot for me Craig (Lingard) and I can’t thank him enough.

“He gave me my shot at Batley and I took that opportunity with both hands, I’m expecting to do the same at Castleford with him as the assistant.

“The Cas fans can expect me to give everything, try my best at everything I do and work hard for the team hopefully scoring some more tries.”

Earlier this week, the Tigers announced the signing of highly-rated Championship centre Josh Hodson from Batley on a two-year deal from next season.

