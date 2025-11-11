Bradford Bulls have added to their squad further ahead of returning to Super League in 2026: with Hull FC utility Ed Chamberlain joining on a season-long loan deal.

Chamberlain was a firm regular under John Cartwright in 2025 at the Black and Whites, playing 20 times across a number of positions as Hull just missed out on a place in the play-offs.

However, he will relocate across Yorkshire next year after FC granted him a release to join Bradford on a loan deal for the entirety of the campaign.

He is the latest name with Super League experience to sign for Kurt Haggerty’s side ahead of their first season in Super League since 2014. It is his second stint with the Bulls, having played for the club on loan in 2017.

“It’s been good, everyone has been really welcoming I know a lot of the lads from previous clubs. A new challenge gives you a chance to prove yourself and show what you want to be as a player, I don’t know what it will be for me but whatever position I end up playing in I’ll do my best each and every week,” said Chamberlain.

“It’s a big moment for the club, there is a massive buzz around the place and there’s big excitement around Super League having Bradford back in the competition but everyone is raring to go and everyone is ripping in.

“The speed of the game in Super League is a lot quicker, you have to be fitter and you have to be able to think on your feet when you’re fatigued you have to keep pushing through, you have to make sure you can catch and pass. You can’t switch off mentally but I’d say a lot of the lads are already in good shape for the start of pre-season and should cope pretty well with Super League.

“On a personal level, I just want to make sure I am playing consistently in whatever position I get put in I’ll do my best. Hopefully I’m in the squad for the full year and whatever goals we set as a club that’s what we’ll stick to, I just want to be consistent week on week.”

Bulls coach Haggerty added: “He’s versatile, he can play centre, back row and I’m also comfortable putting him in the middle of the field because he’s tough. He’s competent and he has got high skill levels, so he will certainly add value and versatility to the team.

“We did a lot of homework on Ed and a lot of the people we spoke to said he’s a first class human being and a fantastic professional, so all those traits will help our young lads develop in and around the environment.”