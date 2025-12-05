Bradford Bulls swoop to sign fourth Salford Red Devils star as ‘massive acquisition’ claim made

Newly-promoted Bradford Bulls have snapped up a fourth star from Salford Red Devils in the shape of Esan Marsters, who has penned a three-year deal at Odsal ahead of 2026.

Stalwart Cook Islands international Marsters joins team-mates Jayden Nikorima, Loghan Lewis and Joe Mellor in making the move to Bradford from Salford directly.

But of the Bulls’ 15 total signings for 2026 now, including Marsters, there are now seven who donned a shirt for Salford at some point this year.

The financially-stricken Red Devils, who earlier this week were finally wound up in the High Court and told to begin liquidation proceedings, also had Ethan Ryan, Rowan Milnes and Dan Russell as part of their huge 2025 squad.

Bradford’s press release announcing Marsters’ signing states that they beat off competition from fellow Super League teams to land the experienced centre, along with interest from NRL clubs.

Born in New Zealand, Marsters – who can also slot into the halves if required – boasts NRL experience on his CV having played at first-grade level Down Under for Wests Tigers, North Queensland Cowboys and the Gold Coast Titans.

He spent two years in Super League with Huddersfield Giants prior to joining Salford ahead of the 2025 campaign, and knows former Red Devils assistant Kurt Haggerty – now Bradford‘s head coach – well.

Having signed on the dotted line until the end of 2028, the 29-year-old said: “It’s an exciting time for us as a club, meeting the boys today was a great feeling.

“They’ve all been really welcoming and I’m looking forward to putting on the jersey for the first time and playing my game.

“The familiarity knowing some of the boys and Kurt already was one of the reasons I signed here. I really like the way Kurt coaches and the way he goes about his business, he is straight to the point which is good for a player.

“I’ve seen him speak about the way he wants us to move the ball and have a high defensive system. We did that at Salford, so it is an easier transition for me to play that style. I am really excited for the way we want to play and how we want to defend.

“There is so much quality in the team, we have players from different systems and Kurt is a straight shooter who lets you know whether you’re going right or wrong. That is what I like about him, but it is clear the boys have done really well over the last few weeks.

“Bradford’s a club with a rich history and I know there’s a lot of supporters that are diehard. For myself personally, I want to go out there and do my best for the team, especially after the year that I had at Salford.”

Marsters has represented the Kuki’s on the international stage since 2015, but also has caps to his name for the Kiwis having donned their shirt between 2018 and 2019.

Having already made over 170 senior appearances in the game overall, he joins Andy Ackers, Rowan Milnes, Ethan Ryan, Jayden Nikorima, Eribe Doro, Loghan Lewis, Will Gardiner, Brandon Douglas, Connor Wynne, Caleb Aekins, Ed Chamberlain, Dan Russell, Ryan Sutton and Joe Mellor as a new face at Odsal for 2026.

Bulls head coach Haggerty added: “Esan is a player that has been chased by numerous Super League clubs and NRL clubs, so to actually get him over the line to play for the Bulls is a massive acquisition for us.

“He’s talented, he’s got unbelievable footwork and his defence is very, very solid. He’s a player that will certainly excite the Bradford fans.

“I’ve used this statement two or three times, which is probably a statement of where we want to be at, this is another statement signing for the club. I’m looking forward to Esan pulling on a Bradford shirt.”