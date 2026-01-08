Bradford have revealed their squad numbers for the 2026 campaign, with the Bulls preparing to return to the top-flight for the first time in over a decade.

The Bulls won four Super League titles between 1997 and 2005, but hit financial hardship and eventually tumbled out of the top tier in 2014.

On what has been a 12-year journey since, the Odsal natives have spent time in both League 1 and the Championship, and it was ultimately the IMG gradings system which provided them with a route back into Super League.

Kurt Haggerty was appointed as Bradford‘s new head coach soon after their promotion rubber-stamped, and a plethora of new signings have followed, with the Bulls’ squad numbers for the 2026 campaign confirmed on Thursday evening.

Bradford Bulls reveal 2026 squad numbers as 16 new recruits receive shirts

16 new players have arrived at Odsal ahead of the Bulls’ Super League return in total, with Haggerty heavily leaning on some of the stars departing his former club Salford Red Devils amid their financial demise.

Esan Marsters (#3), Jayden Nikorima (#6), Loghan Lewis (#10) and Joe Mellor (#13) have all joined Bradford directly from the Red Devils, the now-defunct club whose spot in Super League was claimed by the Bulls via those IMG gradings.

During a chaotic 2025 in the North West, new Bradford recruits Ethan Ryan (#5), Rowan Milnes (#7), Dan Russell (#11) and Leon Ruan (#30) all also donned a Salford shirt at one point.

The list of new faces is rounded off by , Caleb Aekins (#1), marquee man Ryan Sutton (#8), Andy Ackers (#9), Eribe Doro (#15), Ed Chamberlain (#17), Will Gardiner (#19), Brandon Douglas (#20), Connor Wynne (#23).

There are still a handful of players that have remained at Odsal having formed part of former head coach Brian Noble’s squad last term, including the likes of Fijian Waqa Blake (#4), winger Guy Armitage (#24) and Ireland international Ronan Michael (#26).

Alongside the announcement of their squad numbers, Bradford also confirmed that new signings Sutton and Nikorima will act as vice-captains in 2026 while fellow new recruit Joe Mellor has been appointed as captain.

Boss Haggerty has dished out 30 shirts for 2026 in total and Bradford’s squad numbers – in full – for the upcoming campaign can be seen below.

Bradford Bulls’ 2026 squad numbers

1. Caleb Aekins

2. Jayden Okunbor

3. Esan Marsters

4. Waqa Blake

5. Ethan Ryan

6. Jayden Nikorima

7. Rowan Milnes

8. Ryan Sutton

9. Andy Ackers

10. Loghan Lewis

11. Dan Russell

12. Zac Fulton

13. Joe Mellor

14. Mitch Souter

15. Eribe Doro

16. Ebon Scurr

17. Ed Chamberlain

18. Joe Keyes

19. Will Gardiner

20. Brandon Douglas

21. Sam Hallas

22. Luke Hooley

23. Connor Wynne

24. Guy Armitage

25. Eliot Peposhi

26. Ronan Michael

27. Alfie Leake

28. Jamie Gill

29. Cameron Bate

30. Leon Ruan