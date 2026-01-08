The 2026 Super League is fast approaching, and once again, each club has been very busy in the transfer market.

But, with the clubs all having slightly different needs, how do they all compare to each other?

Without further ado, here is our report card on each club’s signings.

Wigan Warriors: D

Like last year, Wigan have opted to promote from within rather than dip into the market. Dayon Sambou, Jonny Vaughan and Finn McMillan will also add further depth to the squad, which is always needed, but Oliver Wilson picking up a season-ending injury is a real shame.

You feel 2027 will be a big recruitment year for the Warriors, though.

Ins: Dayon Sambou (St Helens), Jonny Vaughan (St Helens), Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield), Finn McMillan (Barrow Raiders)

Toulouse Olympique: C

The French side had already detailed that they wouldn’t dip too hard into the market, and that’s turned out to be true.

Tyler Dupree is an exceptional signing, given his quality and recent title-winning experience, while AJ Wallace and Brendan Hands joining on a permanent deal will carry over some continuity from the squad that won the Championship Grand Final.

Again, not groundbreaking, but rather just topping things up.

Ins: Ajahni ‘AJ’ Wallace (Hull KR), Brendan Hands (Parramatta Eels), Luke Polselli (London Broncos), Mathieu Pons (Oldham), Tyler Dupree (Wigan – season-long loan), Henry O’Kane (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Huddersfield Giants: C+

It’s all just been a bit quiet out of Huddersfield this off-season. They have made some nice signings, particularly bringing Olly Russell back to the club and keeping Niall Evalds on a permanent basis, but you feel they could have done with a few more recruits given their struggles in recent seasons.

They shouldn’t have as many injuries this time around compared to last year, which will likely see them have more of their first-team squad available, but still, they could do with some extra quality.

Ins: Niall Evalds (Hull KR), Mathieu Cozza (Wakefield), Chris Patolo (Manly Sea Eagles), Asher O’Donnell (Brisbane Tigers), Olly Russell (Wakefield)

Leeds Rhinos: B-

Steady would be the word to describe Leeds’ recruitment. They got what they needed, without really setting the world on fire.

Ethan O’Neill, Danny Levi and Jeremiah Mata’utia all fill gaps left by departing players, while Chris Hankinson’s permanent deal is also a welcome boost, given he became a key man towards the end of the season.

The focus at Headingley is still very much on retention rather than recruitment, but they have certainly added to their existing group, too.

Ins: Jeremiah Mata’utia (North Queensland Cowboys), Ethan O’Neill (Leigh), Chris Hankinson (Salford Red Devils), Danny Levi (Canberra Raiders)

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Bradford Bulls: B

It was always going to be a big off-season for Bradford, ahead of their return to the top flight, but they can probably feel they’ve done quite well for themselves.

A lot of this squad have real top-flight experience under their belt, with the likes of Andy Ackers, Rowan Milnes, Ethan Ryan and Ed Chamberlain boasting a decent number of games in the top flight, but that’s then backed up by some exciting prospects too.

Crucially, there seems to be a new core forming who have all worked with head coach Kurt Haggerty in the past, which will see them transition nicely over to their new surroundings.

Ins: Andy Ackers (Leeds), Rowan Milnes (Hull KR), Ethan Ryan (Oldham), Jayden Nikorima (Salford Red Devils), Eribe Doro (Hull KR), Loghan Lewis (Salford Red Devils), Will Gardiner (Hull FC), Brandon Douglas (Halifax Panthers), Connor Wynne (Featherstone Rovers), Caleb Aekins (Featherstone Rovers), Ed Chamberlain (Hull FC – season-long loan), Dan Russell (Warrington), Ryan Sutton (Gold Coast Titans), Joe Mellor (Salford Red Devils), Esan Marsters (Salford Red Devils), Leon Ruan (Hull KR – season-long loan)

Leigh Leopards: B

Potentially gone under the radar, but Leigh’s recruitment has been pretty solid. Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Adam Cook and Liam Horne are the highlight selections here, and will likely come straight into the 17, while Innes Senior and Oliver Polec add some depth too.

Leigh didn’t actually need too many additions, so this is off-season has just been about plugging any gaps in the squad.

Ins: Jacob Alick-Wiencke (Gold Coast Titans), Oliver Polec (St Helens), Innes Senior (Castleford), Adam Cook (Canberra Raiders), Liam Horne (Castleford)

Warrington Wolves: B+

2025 was a tough year for all involved at Warrington, but they’ve certainly made big steps to fix that this off-season.

Toafofoa Sipley, Liam Byrne, James Bentley and Kelepi Tanginoa all add a fresh dynamic to their pack, an area which they needed to strengthen after last season, while Sam Stone’s permanent signing will see him play a key role once again. Albert Hopoate will likely come straight into their starting backline too, while Josh Smith also adds some depth as well, and could be one for the future.

They all give Warrington a new look heading into 2026, which is much-needed after last year.

Ins: Toafofoa Sipley (Manly Sea Eagles), Liam Byrne (Wigan), Albert Hopoate (Canberra Raiders), James Bentley (Leeds), Josh Smith (Brisbane Tigers), Sam Stone (Salford Red Devils), Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR)

Catalans Dragons: B+

In the here and now, Catalans have made some big transfers in their effort to turn things around.

Les Dracs have made some big strides this year to freshen up their squad, both in terms of volume of signings and quality, too. Toby Sexton, Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, Lewis Dodd and Charlie Staines bring real X-factor quality to the squad, while the likes of Josh Allen, Zac Lipowicz and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e are certainly ones to watch this year.

The impending departures of Sexton and Fa’asuamaleaui do blot the copybook a touch, but it’s still been a good off-season in the South of France.

Ins: Toby Sexton (Canterbury Bulldogs), Solomona Faataape (Wests Tigers), Harvey Wilson (Salford Red Devils), Josh Allen (Dolphins), Zac Lipowicz (Penrith Panthers), Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), Charlie Staines (Wests Tigers), Josh Simm (Castleford), Lewis Dodd (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Ben Condon (Widnes Vikings), Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (Hull KR), Manase Kaho (Norths Devils)

Hull KR: B+

The Robins have done some very steady business ahead of their title defence. Tom Amone seems the perfect replacement for Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, while Jordan Dezaria will also add some extra bulk to their pack, which is always a good thing. Around them, Declan Murphy, Tom Whitehead, Jack Charles and Karl Lawton come to the club at a really good time in their careers as well.

Again, just pretty decent dealings from the treble winners.

Ins: Jumah Sambou (Oldham), Tom Amone (Canterbury Bulldogs), Declan Murphy (Salford Red Devils), Cobie Wainhouse (Hull FC), Jack Charles (Hull FC), Jordan Dezaria (Catalans), Tom Whitehead (Warrington), Karl Lawton (North Queensland Cowboys)

York Knights: A-

Mark Applegarth’s side have gone big in the market, following their promotion.

Paul Vaughan is the pick of the bunch, but even then, there is a real mix of quality and experience. Josh Griffin, Sam Wood and Danny Richardson all have decent Super League experience under their belts, while Jack Smith, John Sagaga, Ryan Jackson and Jordan Lipp could become key players for York in the future too.

It’s just a very good mix, and really adds some proper strength to the squad.

Ins: Paul Vaughan (Warrington), Josh Griffin (Wakefield), Jordan Lipp (Norths Devils), Sam Wood (Castleford), Justin Sangare (Salford Red Devils), Jon Bennison (St Helens), Jack Smith (Leeds), Danny Richardson (Hull KR), Matty Foster (Oldham), Ryan Jackson (Central Queensland Capras), Denive Balmforth (Hull FC – season-long loan), John Sagaga (Penrith Panthers)

Hull FC: A

Like their city rivals, you feel Hull FC have made just the right amount of signings heading into the new season to give them an extra boost. Harvie Hill, Sam Lisone, Jake Arthur and Joe Batchelor will come straight into the top 17 this year, while James Bell will also add some quality and experience when he returns from injury.

Arthur Romano is also a very shrewd piece of business, while Connor Bailey and Joe Phillips add further depth to the squad.

Numbers-wise, it’s not been too busy, but you feel they’ve got it spot on.

Ins: Sam Lisone (Leeds), Jake Arthur (Newcastle Knights), Connor Bailey (York), Joe Batchelor (St Helens), James Bell (St Helens), Harvie Hill (Wigan), Arthur Romano (Catalans), Joe Phillips (Goole)

St Helens: A

It’s been an off-season of change at St Helens, both in the coaching box and playing squad.

The new faces in the squad will add some serious X-factor to the current group, something they were particularly lacking ball-in-hand last year. Around that, there is also an influx of experience too, which is always a good thing for a squad gunning for silverware.

A really good off-season.

Ins: Shane Wright (Salford Red Devils), Jacob Host (South Sydney Rabbitohs), David Klemmer (St George Illawarra Dragons), Jacob Douglas (Wigan), Joe Shorrocks (Salford Red Devils), Jackson Hastings (Newcastle Knights), Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils)

Wakefield Trinity: A

It’s been another busy off-season at Wakefield, with plenty of quality added.

The Trin have only strengthened on top of their 2025 squad, with the likes of Tyson Smoothy and Jazz Tevaga in particular putting Super League on alert.

2026 will see Wakefield under a brighter spotlight, but they seem to be gearing up for the challenge.

Ins: Neil Tchamambe (Hull KR), Tyson Smoothy (Brisbane Broncos), Jazz Tevaga (Manly Sea Eagles), Tray Lolesio (Dolphins), Jordan Williams (Featherstone), Kian McGann (St Helens), Will Tate (Castleford), Jack Sinfield (Leeds)

Castleford Tigers: A+

There’s been a major overhaul of the Castleford squad this off-season, but they have done some proper business.

A lot of this group will walk straight into their starting 13, as proved by the recent squad number announcement, but even then, the players around that bring some much-needed depth to the squad.

Their recruitment has also been in areas where they were lacking in different areas. Prop has been a major issue for the Tigers in recent years, but now they have some serious beef in that department. The spine was another area of inconsistency across the past few seasons, but Blake Taaffe, Liam Hood and Tom Weaver will add some serious quality there. There is also some decent experienced heads in the squad now, which again will prove crucial.

Some really good dealings.

Ins: Brock Greacen (Newcastle Knights), Blake Taaffe (Canterbury Bulldogs), Mikaele Rivalawa (St George Illawarra Dragons), Semi Valemei (North Queensland Cowboys), Jordan Lane (Hull FC), Jack Ashworth (Hull FC), Renouf Atoni (Wakefield), Liam Hood (Wakefield), Darnell McIntosh (Leigh), Tom Weaver (Gold Coast Titans), Aiden Doolan (Barrow Raiders), Jimmy Beckett (Featherstone Rovers)

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

Warrington Wolves make Matt Dufty decision as fullback’s future confirmed

Leigh Leopards owner issues statement on Tesi Niu as hint dropped on future

Every Super League club’s best signing ahead of 2026

Salford RLFC pass major attendance milestone as Championship opener nears