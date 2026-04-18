Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has not ruled out the prospect of Harry Newman remaining at Hull FC after his debut for the club last week.

Newman played for the Black and Whites in their defeat to St Helens after signing on a short-term loan, after not being selected for his parent club in recent weeks.

His performance impressed Arthur, who has been selecting Ash Handley and Jack Bird in the position during their recent outings. But with the pair both impressing again in the win over Huddersfield Giants, Arthur did not rule out an extended stay out on loan.

“He was good,” Arthur said in his initial verdict.

“Look, it was tough, he only got to do a captain’s run, but he went there, he carried the ball strong, he defended well. He was probably one of their better players and that’s exactly what we need from him. He’s had the right attitude about it. He’s just going to knuckle down and fight hard and put pressure on me.”

Asked if he saw Newman returning next week, Arthur said: “I’m going to need to go through the game. It’s hard to make changes at this stage, but I’ll go through the normal process I do.

“I’ll think about it over the weekend and make a decision on Monday. But if he’s not in the team, me and Harry have already had the conversation that he wants to continue to play and I’ll continue to support that because he wants to push for a spot.

“There’s an option there (to stay at Hull). It’s up to Hull too, but I’m not ruling him out of selection this week yet.”

Hull travel to Castleford Tigers next Friday, while Leeds host Catalans Dragons.