Leeds Rhinos hit top form as they thrashed Huddersfield Giants to go top of Super League. Brad Arthur’s side won 56-22 at the Accu Stadium in an emphatic outing in West Yorkshire.

Here are the player ratings.

Lachie Miller – 8: Nightmare start when he kicked out on the full and Huddersfield scored. But bounce back emphatically with a great display.

Maika Sivo – 7: Was pretty quiet given the scoreline! But did get on the scoreboard and made a heap of metres.

Ash Handley – 7: Another strong performance and put Sivo away down the flank a few times.

Jack Bird – 8: Is currently hard to see how Harry Newman gets a gig back in this side.

Ryan Hall – 8: Might be coming to the end but still has performances in the tank.

Brodie Croft – 9: Turned into something of a try-machine this year. His best rugby in a Leeds shirt at present.

Jake Connor – 9: Class act. Has to be in the England squad, regardless of the coach.

Tom Holroyd – 7: Strong and tough through the middle for the Giants.

Jarrod O’Connor – 8: One of the most underrated players in Super League.

Cooper Jenkins – 7: Another to impress. Come on a lot since joining the club.

James McDonnell – 7: Did his job with a minimum of fuss.

Chris Hankinson – 7: Mr Versatile showed some great handling ability in the back-row.

Keanan Palasia – 7: Another to play strong through the middle.

Mikolaj Oledzki – 7: A steady night for the NRL-bound prop

Danny Levi – 6: Nothing wrong here but O’Connor starred.

Kallum Watkins – 7: Oozes quality. What a player.

Cameron Smith – 8: Genuinely playing some brilliant rugby at present.