Leeds Rhinos pair score 9s in player ratings after Huddersfield thrashing
Leeds Rhinos hit top form as they thrashed Huddersfield Giants to go top of Super League. Brad Arthur’s side won 56-22 at the Accu Stadium in an emphatic outing in West Yorkshire.
Here are the player ratings.
Lachie Miller – 8: Nightmare start when he kicked out on the full and Huddersfield scored. But bounce back emphatically with a great display.
Maika Sivo – 7: Was pretty quiet given the scoreline! But did get on the scoreboard and made a heap of metres.
Ash Handley – 7: Another strong performance and put Sivo away down the flank a few times.
Jack Bird – 8: Is currently hard to see how Harry Newman gets a gig back in this side.
Ryan Hall – 8: Might be coming to the end but still has performances in the tank.
Brodie Croft – 9: Turned into something of a try-machine this year. His best rugby in a Leeds shirt at present.
Jake Connor – 9: Class act. Has to be in the England squad, regardless of the coach.
Tom Holroyd – 7: Strong and tough through the middle for the Giants.
Jarrod O’Connor – 8: One of the most underrated players in Super League.
Cooper Jenkins – 7: Another to impress. Come on a lot since joining the club.
James McDonnell – 7: Did his job with a minimum of fuss.
Chris Hankinson – 7: Mr Versatile showed some great handling ability in the back-row.
Keanan Palasia – 7: Another to play strong through the middle.
Mikolaj Oledzki – 7: A steady night for the NRL-bound prop
Danny Levi – 6: Nothing wrong here but O’Connor starred.
Kallum Watkins – 7: Oozes quality. What a player.
Cameron Smith – 8: Genuinely playing some brilliant rugby at present.