The BBC will provide radio coverage of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup via the 5 Live service as well as producing highlights packages on the iPlayer courtesy of a last-minute limited broadcast deal being agreed amid backlash.

Irish broadcaster Premier Sports – who operate on a subscription basis – were the only company to tender for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup rights in the United Kingdom (UK).

Accordingly, they will have exclusive access to screen every game from the tournament – including those involving England’s men’s and women’s sides – behind their paywall at a cost of ~£18.99 per paying customer.

Premier Sports are no stranger to Rugby League World Cup coverage, but the BBC have faced plenty of backlash over their decision not to show the tournament via their free-to-air service.

Now, they have agreed a very last-minute deal on the eve of the tournament, with their only live coverage will coming on radio as opposed to television.

BBC land late limited Rugby League World Cup broadcast deal after u-turn amid backlash

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy expressed her disgust at the game’s showpiece international tournament not being available to watch on free-to-air in the UK back in August.

Earlier this week, pundit Jon Wilkin then – ironically – slammed the decision while appearing on BBC Radio 5 Live‘s preview show, even urging Prime Minister Andy Burnham to make his feelings known as a rugby league supporter.

International Rugby League announced a handful of last-minute broadcast deals on Wednesday ahead of the World Cup’s opening game between Australia and New Zealand’s men on Thursday, with the BBC’s among them.

The free-to-air broadcaster will begin their radio coverage with commentary of that opening game between the Kangaroos and the Kiwis, which can be accessed HERE or via the BBC Sounds app.

That same link will be where all of the 5 Live commentaries during the tournament can be accessed.

Meanwhile, highlights packages will be available to be streamed via BBC iPlayer shortly after they have taken place.

The IRL’s other last-minute broadcast deals include Sportdigital TV for Austria, Germany and Switzerland and Dubai TV – which is available throughout the Middle East as well as in Africa’s Arabic-language countries.

Elsewhere, Sport 24 have agreed a deal, too. They are the live sports channel for the airline and cruise industries, so games from the World Cup will be shown to millions of passengers across 35 countries.