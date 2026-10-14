Australia’s Rugby League World Cup: Squad, fixtures, kick-off times and how to watch

Reigning World Cup holders Australia face a difficult title defence, with New Zealand, Fiji and the Cook Islands lined up in the pool stage.

The Kangaroos have won four of the past five Rugby League World Cups, with only New Zealand winning one in that time, and also come into this edition following a clean sweep over England in last year’s Ashes series.

Australia’s Rugby League World Cup campaign

Kevin Walters’ side face their toughest challenge in their opening game, and in the competition’s curtain raiser too, with New Zealand lying in wait at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium. Australia hold recent bragging rights over the Kiwis after beating them on their way to the 2024 Pacific Championship title, but that followed New Zealand’s 30-0 triumph in the 2023 final.

The Kangaroos then head to Brisbane in round two, where they take on Fiji. The two sides are familiar opponents at World Cups, with them facing each other in both the 2017 and delayed 2021 editions, but Australia picked up the victory on both occasions.

They then end the pool stages in Townsville, where they face the Cook Islands. Interestingly, this is the first time the two sides will meet in a Test match.

Walters is lucky to have some of the best players in the world at his disposal, and he has named a very strong squad littered with NRL talent as a result.

Experienced Penrith Panthers man Isaiah Yeo will once again captain the side, while Ashes victors Reece Walsh, Pat Carrigan, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Harry Grant, Kotoni Staggs and Keaon Koloamatangi also feature. Recent NRL Grand Final winners Sam Walker and James Tedesco, who won the Clive Churchill Medal in the Sydney Roosters’ 19-18 win over the Newcastle Knights, also feature. David Fifita, Bradman Best, Jacob Preston and Blayke Brailey could also win their first Test caps in the World Cup.

However, they have already suffered a key injury blow, with Lindsay Collins pulling out of the squad. He has been replaced by Penrith’s Lindsay Smith.

Kangaroos Rugby League World Cup pool fixtures

Australia v New Zealand

Date: Thursday, 15th October

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Kick-off time: 20:05 local, 10:05 UK

How to watch: Premier Sports 1

Australia v Fiji

Date: Sunday, 25th October

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Kick-off time: 19:05 local, 09:05 UK

How to watch: Premier Sports

Australia v Cook Islands

Date: Saturday, 31st October

Venue: Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Kick-off time: 19:05 local, 09:05 UK

How to watch: Premier Sports

Kangaroos squad in full

Bradman Best, Jack Bostock, Blayke Brailey, Patrick Carrigan, Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, David Fifita, Harry Grant, Keaon Koloamatangi, Liam Martin, Latrell Mitchell, Mitchell Moses, Cameron Munster, Cameron Murray, Jacob Preston, Lindsay Smith, Kotoni Staggs, James Tedesco, Tom Trbojevic, Sam Walker, Reece Walsh, Isaiah Yeo (c)

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