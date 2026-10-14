The 2026 Rugby League World Cup is upon us, with both the men’s and women’s tournaments getting underway Down Under this weekend.

There are nine games available to watch or stream live over the first weekend of the international showpiece, which is taking place across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Premier Sports are the broadcast partner of the World Cup. For details of how you can access the service via a subscription, see HERE.

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, October 15

10.05am: Men’s (Pool A) – Australia v New Zealand – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

There’s a MAMMOTH World Cup opener on Thursday morning between two of the men’s sides heavily favoured to be competing for the trophy come the end of the campaign. Reigning champions Australia take on New Zealand – and it’s being played in front of a sold-out crowd in Sydney.

Friday, October 16

7.45am: Men’s (Pool B/C) – Samoa v France – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

10.05am: Women’s (Group A) – Australia v Samoa – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

The first men’s game in Pool B/C sees Samoa take on France, with the Pacific nation widely expected to open their account in style against Les Bleus.

Then, reigning champions Australia square off against Samoa in the first game of the Women’s Rugby League World Cup, with with the Jillaroos attempting to retain their crown for the fourth consecutive edition of the game’s international showpiece.

Saturday, October 17

3.15am: Women’s (Group B) – Papua New Guinea v France – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

5.25am: Men’s (Pool B/C) – Papua New Guinea v Lebanon – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

7.35am: Women’s (Group A) – England v Wales – Premier Sports 1/Premier Player

10.05am: Men’s (Pool B/C) – England v Tonga – Premier Sports 1/Premier Player

Saturday is the busiest day of the weekend, with four games coming your way, starting with a double-header in Port Moresby as Papua New Guinea’s men and women begin their campaigns on home soil.

The Orchids take on France before the Kumuls go up against Lebanon, with high hopes for Jason Demetriou’s side this autumn.

England’s men and women are then in action for the first time in the tournament, with both hoping to put two competition points on the board.

Stuart Barrow’s women go toe-to-toe with familiar foes Wales at 7.35am, and that precedes Brian McDermott’s men clashing with Tonga at 10.05am in a battle which promises to be a cracker.

Sunday, October 18

3.50am: Women’s (Group B) – New Zealand v Fiji – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

6.05am: Men’s (Pool A) – Fiji v Cook Islands – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

Rounding the opening weekend’s games off is a Fiji double-header, starting with their women’s side taking on New Zealand. The Kiwi Ferns have made it into every single Women’s Rugby League World Cup final to date!

The Bati’s men then square off against the Cook Islands at 6.05am, with this pair the underdogs in Pool A.

BBC agree last-minute broadcast deal

After plenty of backlash for deciding not to show the tournament, the BBC agreed a last-minute broadcast deal – with radio commentaries set to be provided by the 5 Live service.

Highlights packages from games will also be put on BBC iPlayer shortly after they conclude, and can then be streamed.

Crucially though, the World Cup in the UK will NOT be available to watch live on free-to-air.