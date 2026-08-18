Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has urged International Rugby League to do a deal with the UK’s free to air broadcasters after it was announced that the Rugby League World Cup would be broadcast on Premier Sports.

It was announced on Tuesday that Premier Sports would be shown on the subscription platform after the BBC opted against covering in as they have done in previous tournaments.

The BBC have regularly shown international rugby league, most recently showcasing the Ashes series, as well as other international series and the World Cup.

IRL secretary general Danny Kazandjian said: “Premier Sports has had a strong partnership with international rugby league events for many years and has showcased some of the sport’s elite tournaments – none more so than the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

“IRL is really excited about renewing that relationship as we continue to develop our business, increasing the IF’s capacity to invest consistently and in a meaningful way in the global game. We have no doubt that Premier Sports’ customers will be enthralled by what promises to be one of the most competitive world cups in history.”

However, Nandy has now responded and publicly requested that IRL try and work out a deal with free to air broadcasters to allow rugby league’s community to watch the tournament, that will take place in Australia through October and November.

“Rugby League is a source of pride and identity that brings communities together across the country,” Nandy said.

“As a fan myself, I wholeheartedly share fans disappointment that the upcoming World Cup will not be on free-to-air television. I urge the International Rugby League to work with UK free to air broadcasters, so the millions of fans can follow the tournament.”

After securing the deal, Richard Sweeney, CEO of Premier Sports, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Rugby League World Cup back to Premier Sports viewers, having previously broadcast the tournament in 2013 and 2017.

“This is one of the major events in the international sporting calendar and we are looking forward to showing every match from the men’s tournament live, alongside extensive coverage of the IRL Women’s and Wheelchair tournaments.

“England’s opening match against Tonga promises to be a fascinating contest, and our full studio presentation around every England fixture will give supporters expert insight, analysis and reaction throughout the tournament.

“Premier Sports has a proud history with rugby league, from the 2013 and 2017 World Cups to our more recent coverage of the Rugby League Championship. We are excited to bring that experience and commitment to this tournament and to showcase the very best of the international game.”

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