England coach reveals bench plan for Tonga clash as NRL rule adopted by World Cup

England boss Brian McDermott will ‘hold his nerve’ when choosing his fourth and final interchange player in this weekend’s World Cup opener against Tonga, with NRL rules in operation.

With this autumn’s showpiece international tournament taking place Down Under, many of the rules in operation during NRL games have been adopted by the World Cup.

One of those includes an extended interchange bench, with six players able to be named compared to the four we see in Super League.

Only four of those six can be called into action though, making it somewhat of a game of cat and mouse as coaches decide who – and when – to introduce.

‘The main thing is you can’t be in a rush to select your fourth player… you have to hold your nerve’

Another Australian-inspired adoption is the teamsheets for each round being displayed publicly early on in the week.

Accordingly, England’s squad for Saturday is already known – with Jez Litten, Luke Thompson, Ethan Havard, Sam Walters, Jack Welsby and Matty Ashton all on the bench.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday just after his squad was announced, McDermott – whose work at club level comes in the NRL as an assistant at Gold Coast Titans – discussed the extended bench.

He said: “It’s a good addition, it allows you to have more variation positionally with who you’ve got on your bench.

“The main thing is you can’t be in a rush to select your fourth player because then, that’s your four locked in.

“The reason behind having a six-man bench, which is a positive, is so that you can carry more positional variation.

“Normally, you wouldn’t carry a nine and a half or even a winger, for instance. But if you just run through your 17 and make interchanges, (you could get burned).”

Warrington Wolves’ Ben Currie, Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis, Brisbane Broncos’ Ben Talty and Canberra Raiders’ Morgan Smithies are the unfortunate four to miss out on selection for the clash against Tonga altogether.

All six of the men selected on the bench ply their trade in Super League, though Luke Thompson however does have NRL experience having featured 42 times in the premier Australian club competition for Canterbury Bulldogs between 2020 and 2023.

On his options, McDermott added: “Obviously you have to keep your powder dry in the second half while using it.

“You’re probably going to use up three of your interchanges and just wait a little while, you have to hold your nerve.

“You might be choosing your last one from three positions because of injury or positional changes.”