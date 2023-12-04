Barrow Raiders provide squad update with 18 players signed up for 2024 Championship campaign

Barrow Raiders currently have 18 players locked in for the upcoming Championship season, with a further two still to be announced by the Cumbrian outfit having already put pen to paper.

The Raiders are preparing for their third consecutive season in the second tier, though will hope for a better campaign than they endured in 2023.

Heading into this year on the back of a season which had seen Paul Crarey’s side reach the play-offs, hopes were high. They soon became embroiled in a relegation battle though, and only saw their safety secured in the final weekend of the campaign.

After surviving by a one-point margin and finishing 11th, Barrow have seen 13 players depart, including ex-Super League ace Jarrod Sammut, with the stalwart now a free agent at the age of 36.

As confirmed by the Raiders in a squad update published on their website over the weekend, the full list of departees from their 2023 squad is as follows: Ellis Archer, Sam Brooks, Jake Carter, Rio Corkill, Ben Evans, Tom Hopkins, Anton Iaria, Danny Langtree, Nathan Mossop, Jarrod Sammut, Connor Saunders, Jack Wells, Greg Worthington.

Barrow Raiders’ recruitment so far ahead of upcoming Championship season

With those 13 having departed, just 12 of Crarey’s squad from this year now remain at the Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium.

Second-rower Dan Toal is also still with the squad, and you’d imagine will eventually pen a new deal given that a friendly has been arranged against a Barrow & District Select side as part of his testimonial at the end of this month. Providing he does ink a contract, 2024 will be Toal’s 13th season with the Raiders.

Elsewhere, six new faces have been added to the pack to date in Cumbria, including released Salford Red Devils pair Matty Costello and James Greenwood. Both have previously appeared for Barrow as loanees, and now return on a permanent basis.

Youngster Ramon Silva has also been recruited from Super League champions Wigan Warriors, signing a one-year deal.

Towering outside-back Max Clarke – who stands at six feet and five inches – will too join Brazil-born Silva at Barrow in 2024, making the move from fellow Championship outfit Bradford Bulls.

Rounding off the additions – with two further said to have already signed but not been announced by the club themselves – are Adam Jackson and Tom Wilkinson.

That pair have joined from local amateur sides Barrow Island and Ulverston respectively, with the Raiders stating that they will utilise their Furness Raiders development squad to bolster their first-team where required next year.

There is also still the possibility of the Cumbrians agreeing a dual-registration partnership with a Super League club.

Barrow provide squad update with 18 players signed up for 2024 campaign

A full list of Barrow’s squad – alphabetised by surname – can be found below, split up into those who have been retained and those who have been officially recruited to date.

Retained (12): Luke Broadbent, Andrew Bulman, Greg Burke, Brett Carter, Luke Cresswell, Charlie Emslie, Ellis Gillam, Ryan Johnston, Ryan Shaw, Jarrad Stack, Shane Toal, Josh Wood

Recruited (6): Max Clarke (Bradford Bulls), Matty Costello, James Greenwood (both Salford Red Devils), Adam Jackson (Barrow Island), Ramon Silva (Wigan Warriors), Tom Wilkinson (Ulverston)

Train and Trial (1): Dan Toal – Training with the squad to prove his fitness following a long injury lay-off

