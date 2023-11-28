Wigan Warriors forward joins Championship club on permanent deal: ‘It’s a great opportunity for me’

Wigan Warriors forward Ramon Silva has made a permanent move to the Championship with Barrow Raiders on a one-year contract.

The Brazilian prop has spent the last two seasons with Super League champions Wigan after arriving from London Broncos.

Silva, 22, didn’t make a first team appearance for the Warriors but enjoyed time on loan at Widnes Vikings, North Wales Crusaders, London Broncos and Toulouse Olympique.

The Sau Paulo-born forward, who moved to the UK with his parents at the age of three, will now make Barrow his home for 2024.

On joining the Raiders, Silva said: “It’s a great opportunity for me. The fact that they want me there and I can get the game time that I need ticks all the boxes for everyone.

“I’m excited to be part of a vibrant new team, and hopefully we can do something great. I can’t wait to get stuck in with my new team-mates, and I’m equally excited to meet the Barrow Raiders supporters.

“The experiences I’ve had over the last couple of seasons have really helped me grow as a player, and I feel like I’ve learnt a lot.

“That game time towards the back end of last season will help me hit the ground running and make an immediate impact at the Raiders.

“Fans can expect a lot of effort-based rugby from me. I like to work hard on the field and get the team on the front foot, and with ball in-hand, I think I can make a difference and produce some good carries.”

Barrow Raiders boss Paul Crarey delighted to secure the services of Wigan Warriors forward Ramon Silva

Barrow head coach Paul Crarey says Silva is an ‘outstanding prospect’ who he believes will flourish in with the Cumbrian club.

Crarey said: “It has taken a lot of patience and due diligence on the club’s part to finally secure the services of Ramon Silva.

“Ramon is an outstanding prospect in the middle of the field and will give the squad a massive boost in the size and strength department. His explosive running power and massive defensive efforts will make him a big hit with our fans.

“Once again, the club was patient in speaking to all the right people to make sure this was the right move for us as a club and Ramon as a player.

“Everyone is delighted to get this signing over the line, and we look forward to seeing Ramon in action.”

Barrow director of rugby Andy Gaffney added: “The capture of Ramon is one that I’m sure will really excite supporters of this club.

“It speak volumes that Wigan saw the potential of Ramon and offered him a two-year deal. He might not have broken into their first team, but he is a shrewd addition to any forward pack at this level and everyone at the Warriors spoke very highly of him.

“I’m sure the Raiders fans will join me in giving Ramon a very warm welcome to Barrow.”

