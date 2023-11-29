Former Salford Red Devils, Hull KR forward makes Championship move for 2024: ‘It’s clear to see the hunger he has for the game’

Former Salford Red Devils and Hull KR forward James Greenwood has joined Championship club Barrow Raiders on a one-year deal for 2024.

The 32-year-old forward has spent the last four seasons with Super League side Salford Red Devils but has had an unlucky time with injuries, being limited to just 25 appearances for the club, including their Challenge Cup final appearance in 2020, scoring a try in their 17-16 defeat to Leeds Rhinos at Wembley.

Greenwood, who came through the academy at Wigan Warriors, actually played a game on loan for Barrow last season, and has now made the move permanent after departing Salford upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Prior to joining Salford, the Oldham-born forward enjoyed a more injury-free five seasons with Hull KR between 2015 and 2019, where he scored 22 tries in 93 games for the Robins.

Greenwood will ply his trade in the Championship next season after joining Barrow on a one-year contract for 2024.

Raiders coach Paul Crarey said: “After lots of hard work behind the scenes to ensure we get the right fit for the club when signing players, we are pleased to announce that James Greenwood has agreed to join us for the coming season.

“James is comfortable as a second-rower or middle. After speaking with him, he feels he could still be playing at Super League level.

“He is looking forward to proving this playing for Barrow, and we look forward to seeing him in Raiders colours.”

Barrow Raiders director delighted to welcome ‘proven competitor’ James Greenwood to Cumbria

Raiders director of rugby Andy Gaffney said: “James is a proven competitor at Super League level and will add a new dimension to our forward pack ahead of next season.

“From the conversations held between James and the club, it’s clear to see the hunger he has for the game.

“We hope to see James find his best form at the Raiders and help us enjoy a successful season in 2024.”

