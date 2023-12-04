Bradford Bulls confirm squad numbers for 2024: 23 shirts handed out, 15 with Super League experience

Bradford Bulls have announced their 2024 squad numbers, with 15 of the 23 players they’ve handed a shirt to having previous experience in Super League, including new signings John Davies and Daniel Smith.

Forward Davies had spent the last eight years with fellow Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers, with the Bulls the seventh different club of his career to date, all of whom based in Yorkshire.

He takes number 14 for 2024, previously held by young homegrown prop Ebon Scurr, who in turn inherits the 10 shirt ahead of next year.

Veteran club captain Michael Lawrence, a Jamaica international, had donned 10 on his back this term, and now takes up the vacant 13 previously handed to former Leeds Rhinos ace Bodene Thompson who returned Down Under midway through 2023.

New man Smith, also a Featherstone departee, has 137 Super League appearances of his own to boast. Having made the move to Odsal, he inherits the number 15.

Bradford’s only other confirmed signing is Australian youngster Mitch Souter, who had been playing Down Under for Canberra Raiders’ New South Wales Cup side. The hooker will wear number 18 come 2024.

A new arrival himself, head coach Eamon O’Carroll too has brought in released St Helens duo Dan Moss & Elliot Peposhi as trialists.

They – along with academy products Mackenzie Scurr, Will Adams, Jaden Barraclough & Dom Waites – haven’t been handed squad numbers just yet, but are in O’Carroll’s plans.

Bradford Bulls 2024 squad numbers in full

1. Tom Holmes

2. Ben Blackmore

3. Joe Arundel

4. Kieran Gill

5. Jorge Taufua

6. Lee Gaskell

7. Jordan Lilley

8. Jordan Baldwinson

9. George Flanagan Snr

10. Ebon Scurr

11. Brad England

12. Chester Butler

13. Michael Lawrence

14. John Davies

15. Dan Smith

16. Keven Appo

17. Eribe Doro

18. Mitch Souter

19. Sam Hallas

20. Billy Jowitt

21. Jayden Myers

22. Will Oakes

23. Dan Okoro

