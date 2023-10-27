Bradford Bulls swoop in to land young Australian hooker from Canberra Raiders for 2024

Bradford Bulls have confirmed the signing of young hooker Mitch Souter from NRL outfit Canberra Raiders’ New South Wales Cup side, penning a one-year deal.

With Canberra since he was 16, the 22-year-old debuted in the NSW Cup last year and going on to make 16 appearances in the competition with two tries to his name.

Souter now links up with the Bulls ahead of the 2024 Championship campaign, and will be coached by Eamon O’Carroll who himself makes the move to West Yorkshire to take up the Odsal hotseat having departed his role as Catalans Dragons’ assistant following their Super League Grand Final defeat.

The Australian says a move to the UK is exactly what he wanted, and is looking forward to seeing what the second tier is all about in this country.

Speaking to his new club’s website, he said: “It’s really exciting to be joining Bradford, I am excited to come in and rip in. I have been in Canberra since I was born, and I have been with the Raiders since I was 16, so to come to a new club, a whole new environment, with a whole new coaching staff, new players and a new competition, it is a breath of fresh air I feel I really need.

“I am excited to see what I can do for the Bulls. I was talking to my dad about 2024, and he mentioned the prospect of playing in the UK, so I got my manager to start looking for an opportunity and luckily a move to Bradford came about, so I took it with both hands.

“I am looking forward to getting in and getting to know the boys, I have watched a couple of games this season and have been pretty impressed with how they play. I would describe myself as a hard working, high energy, team first kind of player and my message to the fans is to strap in!”

O’Carroll has leaned on a long-time friend to help get the deal over the line, with one of his own childhood pals sponsoring Souter and enabling the move to happen.

Now that the overseas ace is through the doors, the coach hailed the sacrifice that his new man is making to be a part of the Bulls squad in 2024.

The ex-Ireland international added: “We are delighted to be able to bring someone of Mitch’s quality to the club. I have spoken with a number of people who have coached and played alongside him, and the feedback I received was nothing short of outstanding.

“Having watched a number of his games for Canberra’s reserve grade it’s clear to see Mitch’s qualities. He has great pass selection, skill, deception, a strong running game and is defensively sound.

“He will add some real depth and competition to us in the dummy half position while adding another dynamic to our squad.

“Mitch is enthusiastic and eager to impress. He’s also making a significant sacrifice in relocating, leaving family and his partner in Australia, which is a huge commitment from him. We look forward to welcoming him to our club for the start of our pre-season.”

