Bradford Bulls snap up one of 17 to depart Featherstone Rovers; Forward joins seventh different Yorkshire club of career

Bradford Bulls have confirmed the signing of ex-Featherstone Rovers forward John Davies, who in turn joins the seventh different club of his career to date, all of which based in Yorkshire.

After an eight-year stint at Post Office Road, the 32-year-old back-rower was one of 17 confirmed departures from Featherstone following their failed promotion bid this term.

Davies this year scored three tries in 24 appearances, all bar one of those coming off the bench, as Rovers lifted the League Leaders’ Shield, but were knocked out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage by London Broncos on home soil.

The Castleford-born forward has also pulled on a shirt for the Tigers, York, Batley Bulldogs, Dewsbury Rams & Sheffield Eagles, and now links up with the Bulls for 2024.

Having put pen to paper on his deal at Odsal, Davies – who will turn 33 – in January spoke to their club website, detailing his excitement of a new challenge.

He said: “It’s all happened really fast, it’s been a bit of a whirlwind of a week, but I am really excited. There seems to be a really good feel and buzz about the club.

“I genuinely feel the club is on an upward trajectory, and that is something I am really excited to be a part of. I have been at Featherstone for eight years and I have been happy with my performances, but now it’s a new environment and a new set of fans to try impress.

“The move is really exciting, refreshing and it whets the appetite for me to get my head down, cement myself in the team and become a fans favourite.

“It will be a bit of a new experience for me, it’s been a while since I was a new starter, so initially there will be a focus on playing the best rugby I can for Bradford Bulls next year.”

