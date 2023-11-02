Wakefield Trinity sign Cronulla Sharks youngster as Daryl Powell continues recruitment drive

Wakefield Trinity have signed forward Toby Boothroyd from NRL side Cronulla Sharks ahead of the 2024 Championship season.

The 20-year-old spent time in the NRL development system at St George Illawarra Dragons before furthering his skills at the Sharks, where he has spent the last three seasons.

Boothroyd, who stands at 6ft 2in and weighs 101kg, is primarily a back-rower but is also comfortable playing at prop.

On joining Wakefield, Boothroyd said: “I’m really excited to be part of the new direction with the change in ownership and the completely new coaching and support staff.

“There is so much belief and investment in ensuring the club gets back to the Super League.

“I chose Wakefield because I feel I’m going to be there at the start of a very successful time both on and off the field.”

Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell delighted to secure the services of Cronulla Sharks starlet Toby Boothroyd

New Wakefield coach Daryl Powell says he is pleased to welcome Boothroyd to Belle Vue, who is the latest signing in the Trinity rebuild as they look to return to Super League after suffering relegation this year.

Powell said: “We are working hard to sign overseas players who will drive us forward for years to come.

“This takes a lot of work to unearth young quality players in Australia and New Zealand – Toby is one of those players. He is smart and tough with a great engine.

“His ability to play at prop and back-row is a great strength and he is driven to get over here and prove how good he can be to the Trinity fans. I am confident they will love his work ethic and tough effort in the middle of the field.”

