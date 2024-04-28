Following his departure from Castleford Tigers, and after 52 appearances in the British game, it has been confirmed that Albert Vete will return home to New Zealand.

31-year-old Vete – who has two caps for Tonga two his name, both earned in 2015 – was released from his contract by Castleford earlier this month having struggled to make an impact during his time at the Jungle.

Arriving ahead of last season on a two-year deal, the prop was due to be off-contract come the end of this campaign, playing four games this year.

But with the Tigers wanting to bring in new overseas aces, and with Vete having made a total of just 10 appearances for the club over the last 18 months or so, the decision was made to let him go.

Albert Vete sees future confirmed following Castleford Tigers departure

During his first season with Cas, Vete also featured on loan for both Featherstone Rovers and Doncaster, helping the latter to promotion up from League 1 via the play-offs at the back end of last year.

And it’s the Dons, now in the Championship, who have confirmed that he will be heading back to the Southern Hemisphere via social media.

Posting on their X account – @Doncaster_RLFC – ahead of Sunday’s home game against Dewsbury Rams, also promoted up from League 1 last season as champions, they wrote: “🙏 @albievete will be leading the teams out at today’s game against @DewsburyRams.

“Albie is heading back home to New Zealand shortly and we ask all Dons fans to join us in showing our appreciation for his contribution to our promotion last season. 👏 #COYD”

🙏 @albievete will be leading the teams out at today’s game against @DewsburyRams. Albie is heading back home to New Zealand shortly and we ask all Dons fans to join us in showing our appreciation for his contribution to our promotion last season. 👏#COYD pic.twitter.com/4GsPT7eesR — Doncaster RLFC (@Doncaster_RLFC) April 28, 2024

Hull KR‘s Craven Park was Vete’s only other permanent home during his time in the British game, appearing 32 times across two seasons with the Robins having been brought over from the NRL by them ahead of the 2021 season.

He had already surpassed 50 appearances among Australia’s elite while donning the shirts of both the New Zealand Warriors and Melbourne Storm, and has now made over a century of first-grade appearances throughout his career.

The veteran’s next destination in terms of a new club is still to be confirmed.

