Adrian Lam philosophic after Leigh Leopards victory and injuries

Adrian Lam admitted he was not satisfied with Leigh Leopards’ performance in the win over Castleford Tigers, but felt it was a big win given the players they were without.

Lam stated that his side were missing eleven players for the contest, with the latest absentees being Frankie Halton (hamstring) and Bailey Hodgson (illness).

They weren’t convincing, but two David Armstrong tries helped them on their way as they moved level on points with St Helens, who do have a game in hand.

“We got the two points, we’ll take that,” Lam said on Sky Sports. “It wasn’t the prettiest game to watch or coach to be honest, too many stop starts and penalties. But I love rugby league, and when the sun is out, it feels like it’s meant to be. It’s nice to get the result.”

Lam added: “I just thought we dipped our toe in and didn’t get amongst what we work really hard for and value in the game. I thought they did some good stuff today Castleford and when they do that, they can hurt you. I was just disappointed with how we played.”

Injury latest

The good news for Leigh is that both Halton and Hodgson are due to be available for selection when they make the trip to Hull FC next week.

“Those two will be back next week,” Lam said. “it was a last minute call that upsets the rhythm of the team. It’s been a difficult week to train; nobody trained, so we had to change that up slightly. I think eleven players no available today, it makes it difficult.”

Home form key

This was Leigh’s latest win on home soil. In fact, they have only lost at home twice this season. Crucially for Leigh and their top-six hopes, six of their last nine games are at Progress with Unity Stadium.

“We need to be confident,” Lam said. “We’ve done it tough for the majority of the season and again today with our front-rower and middles. We’re away next week to Hull FC which will be a really difficult challenge for us. We’re then back home, there’s a lot of hopme games for us. It is in our hands, we’ve got to win at home. There’s a lot of work to do after today but it was a positive outcome for us in the end.”