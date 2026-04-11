Adrian Lam admitted dumb plays cost his Leigh Leopards side dearly as they bowed out of the Challenge Cup – but he was happy to see his side look more like themselves.

Leigh lost 24-10 to Warrington, surrendering a second-half lead to suffer their latest defeat in a disappointing campaign to date.

That said, the Leopards were much-improve, no doubt down to the returns of key personnel such as Edwin Ipape, Umyla Hanley and Tesi Niu.

Speaking to SuperLeague+ after the game, Lam was frustrated but uplifted after his side’s display.

“A bit frustrated really,” he said. “I thought, you know, we were bang on with our actions and sort of had momentum there. But to kick those goals obviously puts us in front by eight points and we took 25 minutes to go and drop the kick off and then momentum just completely swings and then just a couple of dumb plays down our right-hand side cost us the game really.

“Obviously happy with the effort and certainly back to the DNA of us as a club. We probably would have won that game this time last year but not ideal in the end but obviously congratulations to Warrington. To be honest Adrian, I have got that sort of written down on here.”

Lam added: “It certainly helps with players coming back in different positions but losing Umyla early again on that right-hand side, you know, I think that’s where they sort of got punished towards the end of the game there but like I said, back to Leigh, which is a positive sign. Edwin is back playing again, positive sign. So, you know, some positives moving forward but it’s certainly frustrating.

“I thought that was certainly a game that we probably should have won.”