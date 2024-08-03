6 conclusions from Salford Red Devils’ win over Leeds Rhinos: Shrewd signings, play-off chances

Salford Red Devils strengthened their grip on the Super League play-offs with a hard-fought and deserved victory over Leeds Rhinos on Saturday evening.

Paul Rowley’s Red Devils were worthy winners at the Salford Community Stadium: here are the big takeaways and conclusions from the contest..

Salford strengthen grip on play-offs

Given the loss of key personnel in the off-season, it’s probably fair to say that not many were tipping Salford to make the play-offs this season: but they continue to defy the odds.

Rowley gets the best out of his players year on year, and they continue to prove people wrong. Their win over Leeds sees them now sat in fourth: four points behind third-placed Warrington and two points above St Helens and Catalans Dragons, with the latter facing London Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are on track to make the play-offs, and as proven this season, they can beat any team on their day.

The shrewd Red Devils signing

He might not get the headlines like Marc Sneyd, Nene Macdonald and Tim Lafai: but what a signing Joe Mellor has proven to be for Salford.

Mellor arrived from neighbours Leigh in the off-season in a fairly low-key transfers compared to some of the other moves in Super League: but his impact on this Salford side shouldn’t go unnoticed.

The 33-year-old has proven to be a masterstroke of a signing from Rowley’s side, adding zip and spark to their attack when he enters the field. He’s got one of the smartest rugby brains you’re likely to come across.

Jayden Nikorima a good fit for Salford

Jayden Nikorima has only played a couple of games for the Red Devils following his release from Catalans Dragons: but he already looks at home.

The 27-year-old, who represented the Maori All Stars in 2022, is already having a positive influence on his new club. He set up Mellor’s try against the Rhinos with some flashy footwork and had plenty of good touches throughout. It’s still early days, but Nikorima, like Mellor, looks to be a smart signing from the Red Devils.

Slight signs of improvement for Leeds?

Okay, okay, hear us out. It might not have been the result Leeds were hoping for, having led 16-10 at half-time, but there were signs of improvement from Brad Arthur’s side.

The Rhinos were good value in the first half and had their opponents on the ropes with their attacking threat through the likes of Paul Momirovski and Brodie Croft.

However, the issue, like it’s been throughout this season, was consistency. Their second half performance was much different from their first, with Salford pretty much dominating the second 40.

But, looking with a glass half full rather than half empty, there were positives to take from the Rhinos’ first half display. The aim for Arthur & Co now is to get the team to produce that sort of performance for the full 80 in the remaining seven games. A massive two months in store for Leeds.

The Rhinos have a mountain to climb

Leeds‘ hopes of making the play-offs aren’t dead in the water just yet. Arthur’s side are currently sat in seventh, four points behind St Helens and Catalans Dragons just above them in the league table.

However, the Rhinos’ run-in is far from easy. They still have to play reigning champions Wigan twice, Warrington and Hull KR, who are currently sat top of the ladder.

Leeds’ remaining games: Wigan (H), Warrington (MW), Catalans (H), London (A), Hull FC (H), Wigan (A) and Hull KR (A).

Salford duo hit milestones

Salford duo Tim Lafai and Joe Shorrocks celebrated their milestone matches with a hard-fought victory.

Samoa international Lafai made his 250th career appearance, with 62 of those coming for the Red Devils. He has also played 170 games in the NRL for Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons, whilst winning 18 caps for his beloved Samoa on the international stage.

Meanwhile, Shorrocks played his 100th career game, with 20 of those coming for the Red Devils since making the move from his hometown club Wigan Warriors ahead of this year. Shorrocks made 75 appearances for the Warriors, four for Leigh Leopards (loan) and one for London Skolars (dual-registration).

