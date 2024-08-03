6 conclusions as St Helens thrash Hull FC: Lewis Dodd, Daryl Clark, Morgan Knowles..

St Helens returned to winning ways on Saturday as they picked up a 46-6 victory against Hull FC, ending a five-match losing streak.

Paul Wellens’ side were 10-0 up at half-time thanks to Lewis Dodd and Tommy Makinson before they scored six further tries in the second half through Dodd, Daryl Clark, Matt Whitley, Jake Burns (2) and Angatius Paasi to seal their first win in six matches. Jack Walker scored Hull’s only try of the game with two minutes remaining.

There were plenty of talking points from a St Helens point of view.. Let’s get into them, shall we?

St Helens leaders step up

The pressure was well on the Saints and Wellens heading into the game: but they responded in perfect fashion with an eight-try rout over lowly Hull.

Saints’ senior players desperately needed to step up to the plate at the MKM Stadium and they delivered. Daryl Clark was outstanding from the hooking role and caused Hull problems all afternoon whilst Curtis Sironen was brilliant in the back-row, running with vigour and hitting hard in defence.

Tommy Makinson was another senior player who stepped up, scoring a try and kicking seven goals, racking up a personal tally of 18 points.

Harry Robertson lively again

Saints were on the slide heading into the clash with Hull FC: but one bright spark that can definitely be deemed as a positive in recent weeks is the emergence of rising star Harry Robertson.

The academy product has been excellent since making his first-team debut in a derby defeat to Wigan Warriors last month. Robertson is a proper rugby league player, he possesses lethal footwork and a smart rugby brain. He’ll go a along way in the game, you feel.

It’ll be interesting to see how Saints go about replacing Dodd permanently next season. Will they bring someone in or will they go with Robertson as their permanent fullback with Jack Welsby moving into the halves?

Morgan Knowles so, so important to this team

St Helens welcomed club stalwart Morgan Knowles back into their matchday squad for the first time in almost three months due to injury.

And, boy oh boy, has he been missed. It’s easy for Knowles to go under the radar sometimes when the likes of Welsby, Lomax, Makinson and Mark Percival are getting their names in the headlines: but don’t underestimate the importance of Knowles.

His link up play with the spine is second to none and he, along with James Bell, make tackles for fun. It’s the little things with Knowles that goes under the radar: kick pressure, kick chase, marker tackles. The big Cumbrian is a current England international for a reason.

Lewis Dodd back with a bang

Dodd has been dropped by head coach Wellens in recent weeks: but he came back into the 17 due to the hamstring injury to Jack Welsby and suspension to captain Jonny Lomax.

The eyes of everyone watching were on Dodd to see how he handled being back in the side: and he responded in the best well possible. It was a strong performance from the 22-year-old in the halves alongside Moses Mbye. He demonstrated a tidy kicking game and his support play for his two tries were tremendous. It’s important that he builds on this performance now for the rest of the 2024, and ultimately, the rest of his Saints career as he prepares to make the move to the NRL with South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2025.

A backwards step for Hull FC

The Black and Whites have made positive strides forward over the last couple of months under interim head coach Simon Grix: but this performance was a step backwards, you feel.

They got rolled way too easily through the middle, with St Helens scoring the majority of their eight tries through that middle unit, and if that happens, then you’ll always struggle to win games.

Saints were good in defence and their line speed was impressive, but Hull didn’t really do anything special to create problems for the opposition’s defence. They were comfortably second best.

All eyes on 2025 for the Black and Whites

Hull’s season was over and done with several weeks ago. They have been second bottom for most of the campaign and it’s almost certain that they’ll finish the season there.

The Black and Whites have never really been in with a chance of making the play-offs this year and due to a raft of changes in personnel – both players and staff – all eyes are now on 2025 for the Airlie Birds.

What they can do in the remaining two months of the season is use this time to build their combinations for next season under incoming head coach John Cartwright, and show their new boss what they are capable of. There’s top talent in this current Hull squad, it just needs to come to the fore.

