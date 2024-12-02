The draw for the first two rounds of the 2025 Challenge Cup have been made – with new League 1 club Goole Vikings earning a mouthwatering trip to London Broncos.

The newly-revamped modelling of this year’s cup sees the sport’s community and amateur teams square off against each other in the first round, which will be played in mid-January, before the Championship and League 1 clubs enter in the second round.

And there are some fascinating ties across the board – but the standout is undoubtedly Goole, the newest professional club, getting a trip to face a team that were playing in Super League just a few months ago in the shape of Mike Eccles’ Broncos.

In the first round, Wigan-based amateur club Ince Rose Bridge have a mouthwatering away trip to face Longhorns in Ireland, while Scotland’s representatives, Edinburgh Eagles, will travel to West Hull.

The Welsh representatives, Aberavon, will face St Helens heavyweights Blackbrook – but the standout tie in the opening round is an all-Armed Forces affair between the British Army and the RAF.

Then the second round has some big ties. The standouts include Keighley Cougars and York Knights squaring off against one another in West Yorkshire, while Bradford Bulls face another Championship side in the shape of Doncaster.

Halifax Panthers have a home tie against either Thatto Heath or Orrell, while Featherstone face a trip across the Pennines to face either Waterhead Warriors or Leigh Miners Rangers.

More all-professional ties include Whitehaven v Swinton Lions, Rochdale v Widnes Vikings and Newcastle Thunder v Batley Bulldogs.

The winners of the 20 Round Two ties progress to the stage where the 12 Super League teams enter the competition – with every top-flight team assured of a draw away at lower-league opposition in order to create money-spinning ties for lower-league and community clubs.

Challenge Cup Round One draw (to be played weekend of January 11-12)

West Hull v Edinburgh Eagles, London Chargers v Oulton Raiders, Longhorns v Ince Rose Bridge, Lock Lane v Doncaster Toll Bar, Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Siddal, Waterhead Warriors v Leigh Miners Rangers, GB Police v York Acorn, Aberavon Fighting Irish v Blackbrook, Mirfield v Royal Navy, Crosfields v Maryport, British Army v RAF, Stanley Rangers v Hunslet ARLFC, West Bowling v Wath Brow Hornets, Dewsbury Moor v Haresfinch, Eastern Rhinos v Wests Warriors, Rochdale Mayfield v Telford Raiders, Thatto Heath v Orrell St James.

Challenge Cup Round Two draw

GB Police or York Acorn v London Chargers or Oulton Raiders, Halifax Panthers v Thatto Heath or Orrell St James, Dewsbury Moor or Haresfinch v Dewsbury Rams, Barrow Raiders v Crosfields or Maryport, Mirfield or Royal Navy v Workington Town, London Broncos v Goole Vikings, Lock Lane or Doncaster Toll Bar v Hunslet, Waterhead Warriors or Leigh Miners v Featherstone Rovers, Eastern Rhinos or Wests Warriors v British Army or RAF, Whitehaven v Swinton Lions, Stanley Rangers or Hunslet ARLFC v West Hull or Edinburgh Eagles, Rochdale Hornets v Widnes Vikings, Oldham v Rochdale Mayfield or Telford Raiders, Keighley Cougars v York Knights, Sheffield Eagles v West Bowling or Wath Brow, Bradford Bulls v Doncaster, Aberavon or Blackbrook v Longhorns or Ince Rose Bridge, Midlands Hurricanes v Hammersmith Hills Hoists or Siddal, Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders, Newcastle Thunder v Batley Bulldogs.

