Hull KR star Mikey Lewis and Wakefield Trinity ace Max Jowitt will conduct the draws for rounds one and two of the 2025 Challenge Cup next Monday evening (December 2).

With the draws taking place at the RaisE Business Centre in Goole, they will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app, with coverage starting from 6.30pm (GMT).

The two Super League players will be joined by three-time Challenge Cup winner Scott Taylor, who has been appointed as the head coach of Goole Vikings ahead of their inaugural campaign in League 1.

Lewis‘ rugby league career began with West Hull, while Jowitt donned a shirt for Stanley Rangers as a junior. Those are two of the 34 teams from the community game that will enter the First Round draw.

Once that draw has concluded, it will then be followed up with the draw for the Second Round. That’s when the 12 English teams from the Championship and the 11 clubs from League 1 will join the competition.

Those 23 clubs will join the 17 community clubs that win their First Round ties to produce 20 ties for Round Two.

And then the winners of those 20 ties will joined by the 12 Super League clubs in the Third Round draw, which comes in January.

2025 Challenge Cup: Round 1 and 2 draw details confirmed, including ball numbers

Ahead of Monday evening’s event in Goole, the RFL have revealed the ball numbers for the two draws, which are as follows…

Round One draw

Ties to be played over the weekend of January 11/12

1.British Army

2. RAF

3. Royal Navy

4. Maryport

5. GB Police

6. Longhorns

7. Telford Raiders

8. Crosfields

9. Dewsbury Moor

10. Hunslet ARLFC

11. Ince Rose Bridge

12. Leigh Miners Rangers

13. Lock Lane

14. Oulton Raiders

15. Rochdale Mayfield

16. Siddal

17. Thatto Heath

18. Waterhead Warriors

19. Wath Brow Hornets

20. West Bowling

21. West Hull

22. York Acorn

23. Blackbrook

24. Haresfinch

25. Orrell St James

26. Mirfield

27. Edinburgh Eagles

28. Eastern Rhinos

29. Hammersmith Hills Hoists

30. London Chargers

31. Wests Warriors

32. Aberavon Fighting Irish

33. Doncaster Toll Bar

34. Stanley Rangers

Round Two draw

Ties to be played over the weekend of January 25/26, except the one which features Championship outfit York. They play Hull KR in Amsterdam that weekend, so have been granted permission to play their Challenge Cup Round Two tie at a later date.

1. Barrow Raiders

2. Batley Bulldogs

3. Bradford Bulls

4. Cornwall

5. Dewsbury Rams

6. Doncaster

7. Featherstone Rovers

8. Goole Vikings

9. Halifax Panthers

10. Hunslet

11. Keighley Cougars

12. London Broncos

13. Midlands Hurricanes

14. Newcastle Thunder

15. North Wales Crusaders

16. Oldham

17. Rochdale Hornets

18. Sheffield Eagles

19. Swinton Lions

20. Whitehaven

21. Widnes Vikings

22. Workington Town

23. York

24-40. First Round winners

