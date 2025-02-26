Hull KR face somewhat of a dilemma – perhaps not a crisis – in the halves when they look to make it three wins from three at the start of the new Super League season this weekend.

The Robins host Salford Red Devils in the opening game of Round 3 on Thursday night but they will do so without their star half-back, reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis, who has an ankle injury.

With uncertainty over Tyrone May too – Rovers have named him in their 21-man squad but he remains a doubt – it will be intriguing to see who Willie Peters opts for at half-back.

Fortunately, he does have a few options at his disposal: though admittedly, none quite as strong as the frontline pairing of Lewis and May. Here are the possibilities..

If May is fit

The first option is slightly more straightforward if May is fit and available, as it at least guarantees Peters will be able to deploy one of his two first-choice half-backs.

Who partners him is actually much more intriguing, though. May could go straight back in at seven and Peta Hiku could remain alongside him at six, for one.

But this could be Danny Richardson’s opportunity to have a run in the side too having been recalled from his short-term loan at Huddersfield Giants.

Of course, there are other options – and they are ones Peters may have to explore if his other star half-back doesn’t make it in time for Thursday.

If May isn’t fit

Without May and Lewis, Rovers are light on senior half-backs without question – and someone will have to slot in.

The absence of both players would almost certainly nod to Richardson getting one starting berth given how he is an out-and-out half-back: but there are several left-field picks who could go in there from Rovers’ 21-man squad alongside him.

Of course, there is Hiku – but Jack Broadbent has experience of playing half-back too, meaning the two players could swap roles, and Hiku reverts to centre against a bigger and stronger Salford backline featuring the likes of Esan Marsters, Nene Macdonald and Tim Lafai.

Could Peters also make a switch at hooker to facilitate the changes, with Jez Litten going in as a makeshift half-back and youngster Bill Leyland going in at nine for a Super League debut for the Robins?

It would require him to do big minutes given he’d be working in tandem with Michael McIlorum, but it’s another option.

So Rovers aren’t exactly desperate for credible alternatives at half-back: if anything, Peters has more options than he needs, which could make the decision more difficult.

But May’s availability is the biggest thing Peters’ team selection hinges on. With him, it’s much more palatable to slot in a makeshift half. Without him, there’s some big decisions to be made which could impact the whole look of his 17.