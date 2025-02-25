Hull KR head coach Willie Peters has a selection dilemma at half-back on Thursday evening after naming his squad to face Salford Red Devils: which does not include Man of Steel Mikey Lewis.

As expected, Lewis has failed to make the squad for Round 3 following an ankle injury suffered in the act of scoring against Wakefield Trinity on Thursday evening. Rovers are due to find out more about the severity of that problem later today (Tuesday).

Peta Hiku partnered Lewis in the halves in that game and it may well be that Hiku is asked to perform a similar role this week. Lewis’ withdrawal hands an opportunity to perhaps Danny Richardson – who returns from his loan spell at Huddersfield Giants.

Rovers have included Tyrone May in their 21-man squad for the game against Paul Rowley, and are giving him every chance of being available to feature at Craven Park. His availability would represent a major boost for the Robins given the setback suffered by Lewis.

Should May be fit, it would then be down to Peters to decide whether or not to draft Richardson in alongside May as a more direct scrum-half replacement, or whether to keep Hiku in the halves with May.

If May doesn’t make it, Rovers would likely go with Hiku and Richardson in the halves.

That is the only change to the Robins’ squad for the game – while Salford have included Joe Shorrocks in their squad as they prepare to fight a 15-point penalty imposed on the forward at a tribunal on Tuesday evening.

Shorrocks was given a two-match ban following an incident involving Leeds Rhinos half-back Brodie Croft – but the Red Devils have decided to fight that charge in the hope of clearing him to feature on Thursday evening.

Hull KR squad: Evalds, Davies, Hiku, Gildart, Burgess, May, Sue, Litten, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella, McIlorum, Luckley, Whitbread, Martin, Broadbent, Richardson, Tanginoa, Brown, Leyland.

Salford squad: Brierley, Macdonald, Lafai, Cross, Nikorima, Sneyd, Singleton, Hill, Watkins, Shorrocks, Atkin, Wright, Marsters, Ormondroyd, Sangare, Bullock, Foster, Hankinson, Wilson, Morgan, Chan.

