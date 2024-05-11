Will Pryce making dad Leon ‘proud’ as he chases NRL dream with Newcastle Knights

Will Pryce is thriving on the opportunity to make an impact in the NRL and is patiently “learning his trade” from the best players on the planet as he bids to make a mark with Newcastle Knights.

That’s the message from Will’s dad, the legendary former Great Britain ace Leon Pryce, as his 21-year-old son adjusts to life in Australia and competes at reserve grade for his new club.

Pryce has yet to make his NRL debut having joined the Knights on a two-year deal with fellow England star Kai Pearce-Paul, the latter making his impact on the first team since moving from Wigan.

But speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, Leon has revealed how hard Will is working to earn his opportunity, and how he has no regrets over leaving Super League having scored 17 tries in 45 appearances for Huddersfield Giants to knock on the England door.

“I’m proud of him, not as a player but as a man,” Leon told Love Rugby League.

“To go to the other side of the world, leaving your family and go into the toughest league in the world is not something for everyone is it? But he is taking a leap and having a good dig so I am proud of him.”

Will Pryce ‘loving life’ in Australia as he pursues NRL dream

Huddersfield boss Ian Watson revealed last year that Pryce would be part of a long-term plan for the Knights and would not be expected to jump straight into the NRL. And Leon has revealed that his son has no problem in developing a strong work ethic to fight for his chance.

“He’s just learning his trade, earning his stripes and has been going in the reserves which is a very different game in comparison to Super League.

“The quality and the pool of players they have to choose from is far deeper than it is in Super League so he is just working hard, keeping his head down and hopefully once he has earned his shot he will have half a chance at some point. He’s doing well, enjoying it, and it’s ‘head down, a**e up’ time for him right now.”

Swapping Huddersfield for New South Wales has been a positive change for Will, a move his father never made during his own glittering career that saw him star in the iconic Bradford and St Helens sides, as well as for Hull FC and Catalans Dragons.

“He is loving it and absolutely thriving and loving life,” Leon added.

“He has made very good friends with Bradman Best and Kai Pearce-Paul. He has made a lot of good friends, they are a real family club and are looking after him knowing he is on the other side of the world away from his family. He is absolutely loving it.

“I speak to him every day. I speak to him more now than I did when he was at home, with FaceTime. It’s not the same as it was in the old days when it was letters and phone calls. I can speak to him any time of day and he is still in touch with me, his mum and his brother and sister which keeps us all close.”

