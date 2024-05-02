Wigan Warriors player ratings in Catalans Dragons win with quintet impressing

Wigan Warriors returned to winning ways with a XX-XX victory over Catalans Dragons in a rematch of last year’s Grand Final.

Matt Peet’s side bounced back from last week’s defeat at Hull KR, and there were a number of strong individual displays for the Warriors. Love Rugby League was in attendance at the DW Stadium: here’s the player ratings for a Wigan side that are looking to retain their Super League crown this year..

Jai Field – 8

The Aussie speedster had a couple of key moments in the game, such as his sublime cut out pass for Adam Keighran’s try and his try-saver in holding up Catalans half-back Jayden Nikorima.

Abbas Miski – 7

The Lebanon international had a mixed performance. He was forced into touch and knocked on in the first half but his big carries out of yardage made up for it, and he got a try in the closing stages after a marvellous break from Field.

Adam Keighran – 7

The Australian centre, who played for Catalans in their Grand Final to Wigan last year, got on the scoresheet against his former club thanks to Field’s cut out pass.

Jake Wardle – 7

It was a lively showing from Wardle, who always seems to come up with something out of nothing. He had a few nice touches with the ball in hand.

Liam Marshall – 7

It was the flashiest of performances we’ll see from Marshall this year, but he doesn’t half chalk up the metres in every game that he plays. He’s a solid, hard-working modern day winger.

Bevan French – 7

At risk of sounding like a broken record, it wasn’t the best we’ll see from French this season but he came up with a few troublesome attacking plays for the Dragons defence.

Harry Smith – 7

The England international scored from a lovely chip and chase in the 47th minute which put Wigan in front for the first time in the game. He also finished the game with five from five from the boot.

Luke Thompson – 8

It was another pretty strong showing from Thompson, who is starting to make his mark at Wigan. He produced a couple of big tackles and scored from a rampaging run on the half hour mark.

Brad O’Neill – 7

A workmanlike display from O’Neill, who had a lot of traffic thrown his way by a physical Catalans forward pack.

Liam Byrne – 7

Byrne returned to action after serving his four-match ban following his red card at St Helens on Good Friday. It was a pretty solid return from the Ireland international.

Junior Nsemba – 8

The towering 19-year-old is getting better and more confident with every game that he plays in the first team. Nsemba has a very bright future, you’d suspect he is going to be part of the Warriors furniture for years to come.

Liam Farrell – 7

It was a reliable and consistent performance from Farrell, as always. Solid in attack and defence.

Kaide Ellis – 7

Ellis has developed into a key member of Wigan’s forward since being handed the No. 13 shirt by coach Matt Peet ahead of this season.

Bench

Ethan Havard – 7

The England international entered the action from the bench around 25 minutes in as he continues his recovery from a long-term hamstring lay-off. He made some decent carries and got stuck when defending as he regains his match fitness.

Patrick Mago – 8

The Samoan powerhouse had a big impact when he came on as his physicality matched that of the Dragons in the middle of the park. He also had an effort chalked off by the video referee late on in the first half for a knock on.

Kruise Leeming – 8

Leeming and Mago entered the action at similar times, and both made a lively impact from the bench. Leeming offers something different to O’Neill, and the pair work pretty well in tandem because they are different kinds of hookers.

Tyler Dupree – 7

Dupree, who is hoping to earn his second England cap in their test against France in June, always makes a big dint in the opposition’s defence when he enters the field from the bench.

THE DEBRIEF: Wigan keep record alive, all change again on kicking tee, Catalans suffer injury blow