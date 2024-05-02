Catalans Dragons coach confirms double injury blow following Wigan Warriors defeat

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara has confirmed a double injury blow following Thursday night’s defeat at Wigan Warriors, with captain Ben Garcia and fellow forward Paul Seguier both facing spells on the sidelines.

The Dragons were beaten 30-8 at the DW Stadium having led 8-6 at half-time thanks to Arthur Mourgue’s penalty and Julian Bousquet’s try.

And in a second half which saw the tide turn as hosts Wigan ran in four unanswered tries, Catalans also had to contend with the loss of the two Frenchmen.

It wasn’t apparent as to why skipper Garcia left the field at the time, but Seguier’s exit was rather more clear-cut – struggling to walk at all and having to be helped from the field by two of the club’s backroom team.

Confirming the double blow post-match, Dragons chief McNamara said: “We lost Ben Garcia with a concussion, and we lost Paul Seguier with an injury as well.

“He (Seguier) is getting assessed by the doctors now, but it’s not looking great. We’re not sure exactly just (what it is) yet, but it’s a knee/lower leg injury.”

Despite the second half dominance from Wigan, McNamara remained proud of his side’s efforts, re-iterating how proud he is to be the man heading up their organisation.

He continued: “These blokes fight and battle. It was only six days ago we were at Leigh [beaten 30-2], we got back home at six in the morning and lost a full night’s sleep.

“We’ve had to train just once this week. I was worried about what their energy levels might be like, but I had no need to worry, they were ready to go.

“I thought it was a tremendously hard effort from us and just a cruel scoreline at the end. We’ve got to lick our wounds and wear that, but we’ll be back.”