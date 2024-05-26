Wigan Warriors player ratings as impressive trio inspire win over Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors picked up an 26-6 win over Salford Red Devils on Sunday which saw Matt Peet’s side only behind table toppers St Helens on points difference.

It is the Warriors’ fourth win in a row, and unsurprisingly given the scoreline, there were several impressive displays for Wigan. Love Rugby League was in attendance at the Salford Community Stadium: here’s the player ratings for a Wigan side who have a Challenge Cup final at Wembley less than a fortnight away.

Jai Field – 7

The Australian speedster had an impressive first half when the weather was dry, and provided good link up play in the spine alongside Harry Smith and Bevan French. Defensively, Field is one of the best full-backs in the competition.

Abbas Miski – 7

The Lebanon international delivered several strong carries throughout, providing an assist for Adam Keighran’s try which opened the scoring.

Adam Keighran – 8

Keighran is really starting to find his feet at Wigan now. It was one of his best performances yet in a Cherry and White shirt, scoring the opening try in the 10th minute. He was also sound with the boot, kicking four goals from four.

Jake Wardle – 7

It wasn’t the most flashy display we’ll see from Wardle all season, but he was solid in attack and defence.

Liam Marshall – 9

Marshall has been in terrific form this season, and he was excellent again in Wigan’s win at Salford. He’s just a solid winger, he does the tough stuff very well out of yardage. He also produced a bellringer on Salford’s Chris Hankinson in the second half which is one for his highlight reel.

Bevan French – 8

The rain poured down in the second half which meant expansive rugby couldn’t be played, which took away from French’s main attributes with his speed and footwork – but he combined well his half-back partner Smith throughout the game and got on the scoresheet in the closing stages.

Harry Smith – 9

With it absolutely chucking down in the second half, Smith’s game management really came to the fore. His kicking game was on point all afternoon. Wigan’s set completion was at 100 per cent in the first half, with Smith finishing off his side’s sets in an impressive manner.

Mike Cooper – 7

The veteran prop made his first appearance for the Warriors in almost a month, starting in the front-row alongside his England team-mate Thompson. Cooper was solid, he got stuck in and his first stint lasted half an hour.

Brad O’Neill – 8

O’Neill has turned into a vital member of Wigan’s forward pack this season, cementing himself as the club’s starting hooker. He got scored in the 24th minute, carrying three Salford defenders over the line with him.

Luke Thompson – 8

Thompson has proved to be a quality signing for Wigan. The England international was ruthless in his display, with his work rate standing out again.

Junior Nsemba – 9

The towering 19-year-old just seems to get better with every game that he plays. Following the long-term injury to Willie Isa, Nsemba is getting a run of games under his belt and it’s proving fruitful. He ran over the top of Salford half-back Marc Sneyd for his try in the 16th minute.

Liam Farrell – 8

Just as reliable and as consistent as ever.

Ethan Havard – 7

The Bulgaria-born prop started at loose forward for the Warriors in the absence of the suspended Kaide Ellis, and Havard fronted up well as he continues to find his match sharpness following a lengthy injury lay-off.

Bench

Kruise Leeming – 7

O’Neill played the majority of the match at nine, but Leeming did a solid job when he came on the field, adding a bit of zip to Wigan’s attack – but it probably wasn’t the weather for Leeming to flourish.

Patrick Mago – 7

The Samoan powerhouse made a barnstorming carry as soon as he entered the action, making almost 20 metres in a single carry. It wasn’t his best game, but certainly not his worst: he fronted up well.

Tyler Dupree – 8

The England international made a good impression when he came off the bench and put in a hard-working display in the middle, making a number of carries whilst putting himself about in defence.

Harvie Hill – 7

The young Cumbrian prop was brought back into the matchday 17 in the absence of suspended trio Liam Byrne, Sam Walters and Kaide Ellis. Hill has got a bright future ahead of him, and will just get better and better with the more game time he gets under his belt.

