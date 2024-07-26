Wigan Warriors on brink of astonishing Super League club record ahead of Warrington Wolves clash

Should Wigan Warriors beat Warrington Wolves on Friday night, they will break a club record for most consecutive home wins in the modern era.

Matt Peet’s side have won their last 17 games at the Brick Community Stadium in all competitions, including two Challenge Cup victories against Warrington and Sheffield Eagles as well as their historic triumph over Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge earlier this year.

The Warriors currently equalling their record from 2003 and 2007 when they won 17 in a row at what was then known as the JJB Stadium.

So should Peet’s side beat Warrington in Round 19 of Super League on Friday night, they will break their club record for most successive home victories with 18.

Wigan’s last defeat on home soil came back in May 2023, with the Warriors going down to a 40-18 defeat to Leeds Rhinos that day.

Although Wigan are on the brink of a new club record, they are still some way off the remarkable feat Bradford Bulls achieved in the early days of Super League, with the Bulls having won 28 games on the trot at Odsal.

But in saying that, you can’t argue that Wigan season ticket holders are getting value for money due to their astonishing home record!

Below, Love Rugby League has taken a look at Wigan’s long-standing home record, with stats courtesy of Rugby League Project.

Wigan Warriors’ record at the Brick Community Stadium since their last home defeat: From newest to oldest

Wigan Warriors 12-16 St Helens (July 12, 2024)

Wigan Warriors 24-6 Leigh Leopards (July 5, 2024)

Wigan Warriors 36-0 London Broncos (June 21, 2024)

Wigan Warriors 30-8 Catalans Dragons (May 2, 2024)

Wigan Warriors 36-14 Castleford Tigers (April 19, 2024)

Challenge Cup: Wigan Warriors 44-18 Sheffield Eagles (March 22, 2024)

Wigan Warriors 30-16 Huddersfield Giants (March 1, 2024)

World Club Challenge: Wigan Warriors 16-12 Penrith Panthers (February 24, 2024)

Wigan Warriors 42-12 Hull Kingston Rovers (October 7, 2023)

Wigan Warriors 48-6 Castleford Tigers (September 15, 2023)

Wigan Warriors 26-8 Salford Red Devils (September 1, 2023)

Wigan Warriors 13-12 Hull FC (August 18, 2023)

Wigan Warriors 64-6 Hull Kingston Rovers (August 4, 2023)

Wigan Warriors 44-18 Leigh Leopards (July 29, 2023)

Wigan Warriors 26-12 Warrington Wolves (July 14, 2023)

Wigan Warriors 22-6 Huddersfield Giants (June 30, 2023)

Challenge Cup: Wigan Warriors 14-12 Warrington Wolves (June 18, 2023)

Last home defeat: Wigan Warriors 18-40 Leeds Rhinos (May 12, 2023)

