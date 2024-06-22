Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet provides update on injured duo following London Broncos victory

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet confirmed that Kruise Leeming and Jake Wardle sustained ankle injuries in their 36-0 win over London Broncos.

Hooker Leeming played around 25 minutes having featured from the bench but left the action in the early stages of the second half following a tackle from London forward Emmanuel Waine, in which the Papua New Guinea international was sin-binned for.

Wardle, meanwhile, left the field with around five minutes remaining with the centre having rolled his ankle.

“I think we’ve picked up another couple of ankles (injuries), him (Leeming) and Jake Wardle,” Peet said in his post-match press conference.

“The challenge with Kruise, I don’t think there’s any intent in it whatsoever but when you see it, you know it. He spoke about trying to run it off but I don’t think there was any chance.

“Jake rolled his ankle. He’s had a few ankle problems before so hopefully he’s alright.”

READ MORE: Wigan Warriors player ratings as young gun Jack Farrimond stars in London Broncos win

Super League will now have a week off due to the international break, with England playing France in Toulouse next Saturday.

Peet confirmed that his side, who won the Challenge Cup at Wembley a fortnight ago, have earned some well deserved time off before regathering for the second half of the Super League campaign.

Peet added: “Every team probably feels the same but when you get to a final, you don’t have any free weekends, the World Club Challenge was obviously a big event but I do think this is an important period for us that we refresh in the right way.

“We’ll rest, we’ll take some time off: all of us, players and staff. I think it’s important, it’s been an intense year so far and the players deliver so it’s important when you get a chance just to let them refresh and rejuvenate and take some time off, to commit to their families away from here and then when they come back in it’ll be all systems go.

“Obviously we’ve got another intense period coming up, it’s going to take us through to October really so I think we are all prepared for it, we know what it’s going to take to finish the year well and we’re excited by it but it’s always been planned that this will be a time for some rest.”

READ NEXT: Meet the ‘special’ Wigan Warriors prodigy ready to push their superstars for a starting spot