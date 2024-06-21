Wigan Warriors player ratings as young gun Jack Farrimond stars in London Broncos win

Wigan Warriors won their eighth game in a row thanks to a dominant 36-0 win over London Broncos on their return to the newly named Brick Community Stadium.

It is the Warriors‘ 12th win in 14 Super League games in 2024, and unsurprisingly given the scoreline, there were a number of huge individual displays for Matt Peet’s side. Love Rugby League was in attendance at the Brick Community Stadium: here’s the player ratings for a Wigan side that are a force to be reckoned with.

Bevan French – 9

Super League’s most entertaining player. The Australian speedster is just a joy to watch, and one of those players that is worth the ticket money alone. French was at the heart of most things Wigan did with the ball.

Abbas Miski – 8

The Lebanon international was his solid self: safe under the high ball and finished off a fine passing move in the 37th minute thanks to a crisp pass from French.

Zach Eckersley – 8

The Challenge Cup winner isn’t even in double figures in terms of first team appearances – but Eckersley certainly doesn’t look out of place. He came up with a try-saving tackle on Ugo Tison in the first half.

Jake Wardle – 8

Simply put: Wardle is one of the best centres in Super League, he’s just a classy, out and out centre who is brilliant on both sides of the ball. He showed good support play for Jack Farrimond’s break in the 52nd minute, and he got his second of the night five minutes later as the Warriors scored straight from a scrum.

Liam Marshall – 8

Marshall is such a consistent performer in this Wigan side. He got on the scoresheet midway through the first half thanks to a beautiful cut-out pass from French. His carries out of backfield were equally as impressive.

Jack Farrimond – 9

Farrimond has all the attributes to go on and enjoy a stellar playing career. At just 18, the former Leigh Miners Rangers junior made his home debut against the Broncos, having made his first team debut earlier this season in their win in the capital.

The Warriors academy product put in a very impressive showing against London, scoring two tries and kicking six goals from as many attempts, including a couple from the touchline.

Patrick Mago – 8

The Samoan powerhouse doesn’t start many games, but he proved to be a handful for the Broncos defence from the off, and played 28 minutes during his first stint on the field. He is now Wigan’s only ever-present in 2024.

Brad O’Neill – 8

Another solid showing from O’Neill, who possesses an incredible work ethic, especially in defence. Could we see him pull on an England shirt in next weekend’s test match against France?

Liam Byrne – 8

The Ireland international came up with a number of strong carries in the first half and had a strong physical presence in the middle.

Junior Nsemba – 8

The 19-year-old was rested in last week’s win over Castleford, which would’ve done him no harm at all. Nsemba provided the goods again, causing London’s defence problems by running a number of good lines. He made a good break and offload for Farrimond’s second try.

Liam Farrell – 7

It wasn’t the usual 80 minutes that we are used to seeing from Farrell. He came off after 30 minutes when Wigan were cruising before coming back on for the last five – but he was his reliable self. He might get another England cap next week.

Kaide Ellis – 8

The Australian has been one of Wigan’s unsung heroes this season. He doesn’t do anything flashy but gets through tonnes of work in both sides of the ball.

Bench

Ethan Havard – 9

The England international was outstanding for Wigan when he came on. He’s an elite level front-rower and it’s good to see him back to his best following a couple of injury lay-offs.

Kruise Leeming – 7

Leeming came on for O’Neill in the first half but was forced to leave the field early in the second half with what looked like an ankle/leg injury. He was good value in the time he was on the field though, hopefully his injury isn’t too serious.

Harvie Hill – 7

The Cumbrian prop has a bright future ahead of him, and having been 18th man on a couple of occasions recently, but he took his opportunity with both hands and put in an impressive performance from the bench.

Sam Walters – 7

The 6ft 7in back-rower got stuck in when he came on and his versatility from the bench will come in handy as the season goes on and with the more match minutes he gets under his belt.

