Wigan Warriors v Hull KR: The ridiculously good combined 13, including two Man of Steel winners

Wigan Warriors and Hull KR are set for the showpiece Grand Final at Old Trafford, and it’s set to be a cracker!

Both teams come into the game in red-hot form, as you would expect from the two best teams in the league, and also have two of the strongest teams in the division, including the 2023 and 2024 Man of Steel winners.

But with so many top-quality players on display, how would a united 13 look? Well, here is our best bet at a potential Wigan and Hull KR combined side.

Spoiler alert, it’s RIDICULOUS!

1. Jai Field

Kicking things off in the number 1 jersey is Jai Field, who has quickly brushed off his injury issues to resume his brilliant form. Since his return to full fitness, the speedster has proved just why he is regarded as one of the best fullbacks in the competition, with 18 try involvements (six tries, 12 assists) in his 18 Super League games this year. Niall Evalds can feel very hard done by to miss out though, after his fantastic season.

2. Liam Marshall

Super League’s top try scorer had to be in this selection, and he slots into the number two jersey. Marshall has been a consistent threat out wide for the Warriors this year, notching a whopping 27 tries in his 26 Super League appearances this year; however, another major part of his game that often goes unnoticed is his work out of the backfield.

His workhorse approach is so vital to relieving pressure when Wigan are on their line, and his deft running is so important in getting them back on the front foot.

3. Peta Hiku

What a first season at Craven Park it’s been for the Kiwi. Peta Hiku has quickly established himself as one of Hull KR’s chief attacking threats and sits second at the club for both carries (437) and metres (3693).

His fantastic work with ball-in-hand has been so crucial in turning Hull KR into serious contenders this year, as he has fully weaponised that edge. As a result, he’s also been able to notch 28 try involvements (15 tries, 13 assists), and his form has earned him a call-up to the New Zealand squad for the Pacific Championship – the first Super League player to earn a Kiwi’s nod since 2017!

4. Jake Wardle

Another centre having a brilliant year is Jake Wardle, who just seems to be getting better and better as the weeks go on. The former Huddersfield man has kicked on from where he left off last year and has established himself as one of Wigan’s most important players.

He’s notched an impressive haul of 24 try involvements (nine tries, 15 assists) in his 26 Super League showings this season, and has been an important cog in the Warriors attack with 2388 metres to his name.

5. Ryan Hall

Outgoing Hull KR winger Ryan Hall is ageing like a fine wine and is just oozing class at the moment. The powerhouse back leads the way for KR in attack, topping the charts for metres (3777) and carries (513) at the club, and leads the league for the latter as well! He just never stops working for his side, and his willingness to carry hard through traffic is so crucial in allowing his team to get into proper shape and then strike.

Away from his hard graft, Hall is still showing himself to be a supreme finisher too, with 14 tries to his name this season.

6. Bevan French

Similarly to partner-in-crime Field, Bevan French has brushed off his injury concerns to hit a purple patch in the back end of the season. The 2023 Man of Steel is truly the heartbeat of the Warriors’ attack, and in his 18 Super League appearances has notched an impressive 30 try involvements (16 tries, 14 assists).

His running game is also a huge part of his and Wigan’s game too, and he can break through opposition defences with ease to get his side marching up the pitch.

7. Mikey Lewis

The man to take the title of French comes into the seven jumper, as 2024 Man of Steel Mikey Lewis makes the cut over Harry Smith. Lewis has had a superb year and has been at the centre of Hull KR’s march to the Grand Final.

The half-back made a whopping 43 try involvements (19 tries, 24 assists) in his 26 Super League showings this campaign; and his running game has also been a vital part of his side’s attack this year, with 2459 metres to his name this year.

8. Sauaso Sue

Hull KR’s experienced prop Sauaso Sue has hit a purple patch towards the backend of the campaign, and fully warrants a spot in this combined 13. The Samoan international has been a mainstay in the front-row this year, with 26 games under his belt in the league, and he has contributed with some huge efforts on both sides of the ball.

9. Kruise Leeming

Just pipping Matt Parcel into the hooker slot is Wigan’s Kruise Leeming, who is preparing for his second Grand Final in three seasons. The former Leeds skipper has settled in well to life in the North West, and really made the number nine jersey his own following the injury to Brad O’Neil. The Swaziland-native is a serious threat around the ruck, with 76 carries from dummy half to his name across the year, and he has also notched a decent tally of five tries and five assists as a result.

10. Luke Thompson

Potentially one of the signings of the season, Luke Thompson has had a fine debut year in Cherry and White. The former St Helens man has played massive minutes for his side this year, and really added some punch to their pack. His abrasive work on both sides of the ball has been so important to their overall style, and fully warrants selection in this combined team.

11. Dean Hadley

Has flown under the radar for far too long, but Dean Hadley is having a superb season for the Robins, whichever position he’s played. The Hull-native has delivered exceptional performance after exceptional performance on the way to Old Trafford, with his industrious approach proving crucial. He simply runs his blood to water for his team, and he couldn’t be overlooked.

12. Junior Nsemba

Super League Young Player of the Year, Junior Nsemba, edges out Liam Farrell into this side, but after the season he’s had we couldn’t not pick him. The back-rower has added some serious strike to his edge this year, and he’s become a key part of their arsenal in attack with 1920 metres from just 241 carries. He also gets himself about in defence too, with 517 tackles to his name this year.

13. Elliot Minchella

The Hull KR captain is another player who has really come into his own this season for the Robins, and has played a massive part in their road to Old Trafford. Not only has his leadership been a driving force behind them this year, but his antics on the pitch have also gone a long way. Like Hadley, he does not stop working for his side, and has been incredibly busy on both sides of the ball in 2024. Kaide Ellis can feel hard done by to miss out, but Minchella just edges this battle.

