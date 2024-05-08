As of next Monday, May 13, Wigan Warriors’ home venue will be known as ‘The Brick Community Stadium’, renamed in partnership with a local charity as a 15-year association with DW Sports is ended.

The 25,138-capacity venue has been known as the ‘DW Stadium’ since August 2009, when former Wigan Athletic owner Dave Whelan acquired a chain of sports fitness clubs from JJB Sports, another of his former businesses.

Prior to that, for the same reasons, it was known as the JJB Stadium for a decade from opening in 1999 to the change to DW in 2009.

But with Whelan now not involved in either club, and local businessman Mike Danson taking full control of both Latics & Warriors last year, the DW tagline has been dropped in favour of a local charity.

Wigan Warriors confirm stadium name change after ending 15-year association with DW Sports

‘The Brick’ already appear front and centre on the Cherry & Whites’ third shirt this season, a charity working to address poverty and homelessness across the Wigan and Leigh Borough as they have done for over 100 years.

As per the press release which confirmed the stadium name change, an agreement has been put in place until the end of 2025, with the two clubs who play at the stadium expected to announce further support for not just The Brick but other local charities in the coming weeks.

The expectation is that come the end of 2025, a new commercial partner will have their name put against the stadium, with work already ongoing behind the scenes to find a successor.

Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski said: “‘The Brick’ charity has been a cornerstone of Wigan, transforming and influencing countless lives over many years.

“Naming the stadium in Wigan after their charity is a suitable tribute to their significant impact on the community.

“The renaming marks the beginning of our collaboration on meaningful projects aimed at providing every opportunity for success to the people of our town.

“The Brick Community stadium in Wigan truly embodies this spirit — it’s a venue where everyone in the town can come together to support their chosen team.”

The Brick chief discusses renaming: ‘We could not be more delighted to be formally associated with the town’s iconic stadium’

Meanwhile, The Brick’s CEO Keely Dalfen added: “The renaming of the Stadium is a fantastic gesture that cements our long-term partnership with Warriors and Latics, bringing together three of the town’s oldest serving institutions.

“We could not be more delighted to be formally associated with the town’s iconic stadium, and two great clubs that align so closely with our values of opportunity, inclusivity, and equality.

“The positive influence that the new stadium name will have on the people of Wigan will stretch far beyond the stadium itself as we harness the power of sport in continuing to put the community at the heart of everything we do.

“So many of us have experienced the intense feeling of belonging when cheering on our teams at the ground, and it is that sense of belonging that we try so very hard to create for people we support.

“We are extremely thankful for the generosity of Mike Danson and the Executive Board in affording this immense privilege to The Brick.”