Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has issued an injury update on the trio of Adam Keighran, Kruise Leeming and Brad O’Neill following their 40-4 defeat to Warrington Wolves.

Both Keighran and Leeming were absent for Wigan’s first home defeat since May 2023, with the Australian centre a shock omission from the Cherry and Whites’ matchday 18.

Leeming meanwhile had been expected to make his return from a syndesmosis injury picked up in a victory against London Broncos at The Brick Community Stadium on June 21.

He was named in Wigan’s 21-man squad for the first time since then, but was also omitted from Peet’s matchday 18.

And rounding off the trio, O’Neill was forced off on the 50-minute mark in Friday evening’s defeat, going down without any contact and limping off with the help of two of the club’s staff.

Wigan Warriors coach provides worrying update on Brad O’Neill injury

Addressing the two absentees, Peet said: “Adam had a bout of headaches and dizzy spells throughout the week. We tracked that back to a head contact that he got in the game (at Hull FC) last week.

“He didn’t think it was particularly bad at the time. It was in about the 78th minute and he played on, but he got a reaction to that, so the right thing to do was to sit him down this week.

“Potentially (he’ll be back for Huddersfield Giants next week), but it’ll depend on how he is first and foremost.

“Kruise wasn’t quite ready. We left it until the end to see how he pulled up from our last session, but there was a bit of soreness still there, so we didn’t feel it was right to play him yet. He’ll come into the mix next week.

“Ideally, you’d want a bit of versatility on the bench, but it wasn’t to be.”

On O’Neill’s issue, Peet confirmed it was a problem with the hooker’s knee as it appeared on first sight, and admitted he wasn’t optimistic.

The Warriors chief said: “It’s too early to say, but whenever you see those ones, you worry about it.”