Wigan captain Liam Farrell will make his 400th career appearance when they take on Leeds Rhinos on Saturday afternoon, and ahead of hitting that milestone, he’s been lauded by Warriors boss Matt Peet.

A born and bred Wiganer, 34-year-old Farrell came through his boyhood club’s academy to make a senior debut for the Cherry and Whites on April 5, 2010 away against Wakefield Trinity, marking the occasion with a try.

Prior to that, he’d made six appearances on loan for Widnes Vikings in the Championship earlier that year.

But skip forward over 14 years, and after debuting for Wigan, he’s never donned the shirt of any other club again.

When he makes his 400th career appearance on Saturday at Headingley, it’ll include those six appearances for Widnes, two for England Knights and the 16 he’s made for England at full international level.

But 375 of his 399 so far have come in a Warriors shirt, which gives you an indication of just how he’s become a part of the furniture at The Brick Community Stadium.

WARRIORS:Wigan Warriors coach delivers Jai Field update ahead of Leeds Rhinos clash

Wigan Warriors coach hails ‘special’ stalwart Liam Farrell ahead of phenomenal milestone

Farrell has won everything there is to win with his hometown club, with 15 major honours on his CV – five Super League titles, four Challenge Cups, four League Leaders’ Shields and two World Club Challenge triumphs.

Named in the Super League Dream Team on six occasions, including in each of the last five seasons, five of those 15 major honours have come under the tutelage of Peet, who took charge at the start of the 2022 season.

Come the end of his first year in charge, and with Tommy Leuluai having retired, Peet opted to hand Farrell the captaincy.

And speaking in Friday afternoon’s pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Leeds which will see him bring up 400, fellow Wiganer Peet had high praise for his skipper.

The Warriors chief said: “We were only talking about him as a group of staff this morning surrounding what a special player he is and what an asset he is to us.

“The holes he’s filled for us in the last six weeks or so, he’s filled every single to a really high standard.

“I think he’s developed as a leader so much in the last 18 months and it’s something that he’s conscious of.

Liam Farrell in action for Wigan Warriors in 2010, his debut year at first-team level

“I don’t think it’s something that’s always come naturally to him, but he knows now that the team demands it from him – or they need it from him.

“Once it’s the best thing for the team, then you get Faz’s buy in.”

Winning the Harry Sunderland Trophy with a man of the match showing in the Warriors’ 2016 Grand Final triumph against Warrington Wolves, Farrell was named Wigan’s Player of the Year in 2021.

Earlier this year, he hit the milestone of 150 career tries – with 143 now to his name in Wigan colours, six for England and the three he grabbed for Widnes during that short 2010 loan stint.

Peet continued: “I can’t praise him enough for how he carries himself on and off the field, his family life, his university qualifications and how he applies himself to everything that he does.

“He’s a special person.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: How many IMG points every Super League club’s attendances would be worth, with crucial ruling explained