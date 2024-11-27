Wigan Warriors announce 2025 squad numbers as star forward duo get starting shirts

Reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors have announced their squad numbers for 2025, with forward duo Luke Thompson and Junior Nsemba both receiving traditional ‘starting shirts’.

England international powerhouse Thompson takes the number 8 shirt previously donned by Liam Byrne, with the pair swapping jerseys and Byrne in turn taking the number 16.

Nsemba meanwhile has been handed the number 11 shirt, previously belonging to Willie Isa.

Veteran back-rower Isa is still recovering from a horrific fracture dislocation ankle injury sustained in April and having penned an extension for 2205 at The Brick Community Stadium, he takes number 14.

14 was donned last term by Mike Cooper, who has now retired from the game.

Elsewhere, new recruit George Hirst – recruited from League 1 champions Oldham – takes the 34th and final squad number in Matt Peet’s group for 2025.

Peet has dished out a total of 33 shirts, with the disparity there coming as Wigan – like some other clubs – dedicate their number 18 shirt to the fans.

16 of the 33 players have retained their respective numbers from the 2024 season which saw them win every major honour on offer, while there are new squad numbers for various players.

Those include Sam Walters (21), Zach Eckersley (22), Tom Forber (23) and Jack Farrimond (24).

The Cherry and Whites’ new crop of academy graduates to receive squad numbers for 2025 are as follows: Taylor Kerr (29), Nathan Lowe (30), Lukas Mason (31), Noah Hodkinson (32) and Kian McDermott (33).

The full list of Wigan’s squad numbers for 2025 is in chronological order below…

1. Jai Field

2. Abbas Miski

3. Adam Keighran

4. Jake Wardle

5. Liam Marshall

6. Bevan French

7. Harry Smith

8. Ethan Havard

9. Brad O’Neill

10. Luke Thompson

11. Junior Nsemba

12. Liam Farrell (C)

13. Kaide Ellis

14. Willie Isa

15. Patrick Mago

16. Liam Byrne

17. Kruise Leeming

18. Warriors fans

19. Tyler Dupree

20. Harvie Hill

21. Sam Walters

22. Zach Eckersley

23. Tom Forber

24. Jack Farrimond

25. Sam Eseh

26. Jacob Douglas

27. Harvey Makin

28. Tiaki Chan

29. Taylor Kerr

30. Nathan Lowe

31. Lukas Mason

32. Noah Hodkinson

33. Kian McDermott

34. George Hirst