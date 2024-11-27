Wigan Warriors announce 2025 squad numbers as star forward duo get starting shirts
Reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors have announced their squad numbers for 2025, with forward duo Luke Thompson and Junior Nsemba both receiving traditional ‘starting shirts’.
England international powerhouse Thompson takes the number 8 shirt previously donned by Liam Byrne, with the pair swapping jerseys and Byrne in turn taking the number 16.
Nsemba meanwhile has been handed the number 11 shirt, previously belonging to Willie Isa.
Veteran back-rower Isa is still recovering from a horrific fracture dislocation ankle injury sustained in April and having penned an extension for 2205 at The Brick Community Stadium, he takes number 14.
14 was donned last term by Mike Cooper, who has now retired from the game.
Elsewhere, new recruit George Hirst – recruited from League 1 champions Oldham – takes the 34th and final squad number in Matt Peet’s group for 2025.
Peet has dished out a total of 33 shirts, with the disparity there coming as Wigan – like some other clubs – dedicate their number 18 shirt to the fans.
16 of the 33 players have retained their respective numbers from the 2024 season which saw them win every major honour on offer, while there are new squad numbers for various players.
Those include Sam Walters (21), Zach Eckersley (22), Tom Forber (23) and Jack Farrimond (24).
The Cherry and Whites’ new crop of academy graduates to receive squad numbers for 2025 are as follows: Taylor Kerr (29), Nathan Lowe (30), Lukas Mason (31), Noah Hodkinson (32) and Kian McDermott (33).
Wigan Warriors announce 2025 squad numbers as star forward duo get starting shirts
The full list of Wigan’s squad numbers for 2025 is in chronological order below…
1. Jai Field
2. Abbas Miski
3. Adam Keighran
4. Jake Wardle
5. Liam Marshall
6. Bevan French
7. Harry Smith
8. Ethan Havard
9. Brad O’Neill
10. Luke Thompson
11. Junior Nsemba
12. Liam Farrell (C)
13. Kaide Ellis
14. Willie Isa
15. Patrick Mago
16. Liam Byrne
17. Kruise Leeming
18. Warriors fans
19. Tyler Dupree
20. Harvie Hill
21. Sam Walters
22. Zach Eckersley
23. Tom Forber
24. Jack Farrimond
25. Sam Eseh
26. Jacob Douglas
27. Harvey Makin
28. Tiaki Chan
29. Taylor Kerr
30. Nathan Lowe
31. Lukas Mason
32. Noah Hodkinson
33. Kian McDermott
34. George Hirst